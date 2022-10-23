Jeff Goldblum’s wife Emilie planned a “surprise” trip to Italy for his birthday

Jeff Goldblum’s birthday is being honored by Emilie Livingston with a “surprise” trip!

The former Olympian, 39, planned a vacation to Italy to mark the actor’s milestone birthday, which falls on Saturday.

Later, Livingston posted another Instagram memorial to her husband along with a picture of the two of them.

Livingston asked her husband in a picture on Instagram on Friday, “He said, “Where do you suppose we’re going?” and laughed, “I guess I misheard. I mistook our destination for Staples.”

As Livingston wrote in her description that she had packed Goldblum’s suitcase and organized a train and vehicle excursion to their “surprise destination,” photos and videos of the couple in Italy were added to the post.

It’s even more beautiful now that we are here, living this seductive dream, she said.

“Happy birthday to my closest friend, lover, and life partner! I stand by your side in all you decide to accomplish, whether it be for fun or in your career. We look forward to many more experiences with our handsome boys! Jeff Goldblum, Maison Goldblum, Italy, #loveofmylife “her caption stated.

On her Instagram Story, she also posted a picture of Goldblum enjoying some birthday cake while a stunning Italian hillside is in the background.

The actress and athlete began dating in 2011, declared their engagement in July 2014, and were married on November 8, 2014, at the illustrious Chateau Marmont hotel in Los Angeles. Two kids have been born to them since then: Charlie Ocean in 2015 and River Joe in 2017.

Goldblum shared a picture of himself holding a sign that stated “Welcome to Florence” with the names of his family members written beneath it on Instagram to commemorate his birthday.

“After lots of fun work shooting a new project, I’m excited to be reunited with my family on a new adventure – ciao!!! 🤌🏼🇮🇹❤️‍🔥 @emiliegoldblum,” the Jurassic World star wrote in the caption.

