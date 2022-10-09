Kanye West’s social media account was blocked due to an allegedly “anti-Semitic” post

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kanye West’s Instagram account has been banned due to an alleged anti-Semitic post that broke the platform’s rules.

The decision was taken after you published a now-deleted message on Friday that one group claims are anti-Semitic.

West responded to Meta Chairman Mark Zuckerberg on Twitter when his Instagram usage was banned.

Advertisement

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kanye West’s Instagram account has been banned due to an alleged anti-Semitic post that broke the platform’s rules.

A Meta representative confirmed to THR that the company removed content from the rapper’s @kanyewest-branded Instagram account. The representative said that although the account is still visible, a limitation has been put on it. The firm may impose limits on users in accordance with the Meta policy following repeated infractions, which may temporarily prevent the user from sharing content, leaving comments, or sending direct messages.

The decision was taken after you published a now-deleted message on Friday that one group claims are anti-Semitic. Meta did not disclose what content was removed from the account and what content broke their guidelines.

Ye included a screenshot of a text conversation he claimed to have had with Sean “Diddy” Combs in the tweet, along with the statement “Jesus is Jew.” According to NBC News, the message from Ye appeared to show him asserting that Combs was under the direction of Jews, a reference to a long-standing anti-Semitic conspiracy theory.

The article followed Ye’s appearance on Fox News on Thursday with Tucker Carlson, in which Ye repeated similar anti-Semitic conspiracies. Ye claimed in the interview that Jewish businessman Jared Kushner was brokering agreements for Israel in order to profit, according to Entertainment Weekly.

West responded to Meta Chairman Mark Zuckerberg on Twitter when his Instagram usage was banned.

Advertisement

Mark, look at this,” West tweeted next to a picture of the two enjoying some karaoke. How are you going to remove me from Instagram?

THR claims that this is not the first time the celebrity has faced criticism for his use of social media. His Instagram account was suspended for 24 hours in March after he tweeted a slur directed at Trevor Noah, the host of The Daily Show.

In February, West issued an apology for since-deleted Instagram posts in which he and Kim Kardashian’s estranged husband swapped comments about Pete Davidson, who was then her boyfriend. Sharing screen pictures, according to West, “was unsettling and came out as harassing Kim,” he wrote at the time.

Also Read Jennifer Lawrence “became a commodity” after the success of the “Hunger Games” Jennifer Lawrence acknowledges that at the beginning of her career, she felt...