Katy Perry reacts on her viral twitching moment on Vegas stage

Katy Perry noticed a noticeable twitch in her eye during her Las Vegas show.

Her left eye started to close on its own as she posed in a costume made of soda cans and pop tabs

The viral video was recorded by a fan page for the singer.

Katy Perry claims that despite being the subject of a viral moment, her eyes are healthy.

The 38-year-old “Roar” singer noticed a noticeable twitch in her eye as she paused briefly during her concert on Sunday night while she was performing as part of her Play Las Vegas residency.

Her left eye started to close on its own as the celebrity posed in her garment made of soda cans and pop tabs, forcing the singer to attempt to mend it as her right eye continued to blink.

Make much more noise for my band, Katy Perry commands the audience in a clip of the incident that was recorded by a fan page for the singer. Perry maintains her calm throughout the exchange.

Perry utilised the occasion to advertise additional forthcoming Play performances at Resorts World Theatre in 2023 days later, laughing off the situation.

Reacting to that viral video Perry took to Instagram and addressed it

