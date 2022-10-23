Too many Draculas, not enough truth. Few of these adaptations are faithful to the original work, despite the fact that Bram Stoker’s novel produced the most famous book to film character ever.

Budget constraints forced some to simplify the content (Tod Browning’s Dracula, 1931)

while others reimagined the story’s basic elements (Francis Ford Coppola’s Bram Stoker’s Dracula, 1992).

All of those movies and more are outstanding in and of themselves, but parts of any written play frequently need to be changed to fit the particular demands and advantages of a visual medium. However, several of the most exciting and unexpected parts of the novel Dracula were either completely changed or left off. The party game “Did you know the book did this instead?” might be fun.

The most accurate version, which goes by the name Count Dracula, isn’t available for streaming in the United States, the DVD transfer is at best incomplete, and even the internet provides scant details regarding its making. This 155-minute miniseries, which aired on the BBC in 1977 and starred French actor Louis Jourdan as Gigi in a crazy but inspired stroke of vampiric casting, incorporates themes, events, and characters that have seldom, if ever, been seen before or since. Regardless of one’s acquaintance with the ride’s beginnings, all of this is done without abandoning the need for a smooth, fulfilling, and enjoyable ride.

Why Is “Count Dracula” So True to Life?

Bram Stoker’s novel, which is set in late Victorian London, begins with lawyer Jonathan Harker (Bosco Hogan) travelling to Transylvania to see a client. Of course, the seductive Count Dracula, who terrorises the locals, is that customer. As Harker discovers he is not a guest but the hostage of a supernatural evil, the first section reads like a proto-Hitchcockian thriller. The next sections detail the destruction Dracula causes to a select group of Harker’s pals in England.

Why these “did you know?” segments moved from page to celluloid can probably be attributed to the lengthier runtime provided by a miniseries, which book lovers and moviegoers can both thank for. One of the better ones happens early on in Harker’s visit, when he is leery of his host but not very concerned. His evening ritual is interrupted by strange voices and scratching noises. Investigating, he opens a window to find Dracula climbing the castle wall head first while wearing a disguise. Harker loses all sense of security as a result of the abrupt event, which occurs in both forms of media. Harker ventures into a perilous area of the castle and almost becomes a feast for Dracula’s brides. When he wakes up, he must decide whether what happened was real or just a nightmare. Even though the BBC’s special effects efforts are amateurish by today’s standards, using one of Stoker’s most disturbing pictures heightens the sense of impending doom. Before Count Dracula, this scene was only captured in one movie, a Turkish adaptation from 1953.

Later, in England, Dracula bursts through Lucy Westenra’s (Susan Penhaligon) bedroom window while appearing as a wolf and during a loud storm. The shock kills Lucy’s mother, who was already weak, and enables Dracula to completely drain an unguarded Lucy. Dracula’s casual cruelty and the fact that his attacks on women are violations rather than anti-heroic seductions are highlighted by the primal terror of facing danger alone (let alone an enigmatic wolf’s head in the window) as well as the simultaneous loss of a mother and a daughter.

Additionally, Whitby, a town on the Yorkshire coast that the Westenras visit every year and where Dracula initially bit a sleepwalking Lucy, was the location for the first time in this version of the film. Particularly when captured on higher quality film as opposed to interiors filmed on normal video per BBC practise, the scale of the spreading hills and pounding seas adds a necessary sense of period grandeur. It’s a pleasant coincidence, but practically every character Dracula endangers goes from glitzy exterior to cramped interior.