Nicola Peltz discusses “fighting battles” in the midst of Victoria Beckham’s issues

In the midst of her conflict with her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham, Nicola Peltz posts a mysterious message on social media.
The Transformers actress posted a message on a board on Saturday with the advice, “Be kind, everyone you encounter is waging a battle you know nothing about.
This comes after Nicola revealed that she and Posh Beckham had a minor argument earlier this year as she was getting ready for her wedding.
“Well, I was planning on wearing Victoria’s wedding dress,” she said to Grazia USA “She spoke up. “To be able to wear a design that my future mother-in-law created actually made me jump with joy.
“We connected to start designing the dress, and then a few days went by and I didn’t hear anything. Victoria called my mom and said her atelier couldn’t make it.”
“So, I spoke to my mom and Leslie [Nicola’s close friend and stylist, stylist Leslie Fremar], and I was like, ‘Well, unfortunately, this can’t happen, so what’s the next step?’”
About the conflict, Nicola added: “It does hurt my feelings when I read statements like, “I was never planning on wearing a [Victoria Beckham] dress,” or similar statements. I make an effort to resist, yet the truth cannot be helped. When you say, “Oh, people think that,” but it’s not true, it’s just a little depressing.”
