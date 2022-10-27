Pete Davidson delivered Kim flowers from “Aladdin” before the debut of “Kardashians

Prior to the Hulu reality show’s season launch, Pete Davidson sent Kim Kardashian flowers along with a card that read, “Love Aladdin.”

According to sources, the former “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” actress was “acting like a teenager” and “constantly giggling” when she was with the comedian.

Later, Kardashian, who divorced Kanye West in February 2021, acknowledged that she felt a “zing” when she first kissed Davidson on live television.

In the most recent episode of “The Kardashians,” which was taped in April 2022 around the debut of the family’s new show, Kardashian mentions the flowers she had gotten as she prepares to appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

After displaying a big bunch of white roses, the camera focuses on the card.

Congratulations on your new season and show! I’m very proud of you and so unbelievably thrilled for you! It says, “Love Aladdin.”

Later in the episode, Kardashian stated that although Davidson would be her plus one at the Los Angeles premiere, the occasion was to honor her and her family and he would not be walking the red carpet with her.

The reference to “Aladdin” refers to the couple’s first kiss, which they had while enacting Aladdin and Jasmine for a sketch on the reality star’s “Saturday Night Live” broadcast in October 2021.

Later that month, after being seen holding hands on a ride at Knott’s Scary Farm, Kardashian, 42, and Davidson, 28, ignited romance speculations.

“I didn’t get a strange feeling at all. In an April episode of Dear Media’s “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast with Amanda Hirsch, she remarked, “I was just like, ‘Hmm,’ and then I was like, ‘Wow, I really haven’t kissed anyone else in 10 years, so maybe I’m just like being foolish and it’s nothing, it’s just a stage kiss.'”

