Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Pete Davidson delivered Kim flowers from “Aladdin” before the debut of “Kardashians

Pete Davidson delivered Kim flowers from “Aladdin” before the debut of “Kardashians

Articles
Advertisement
Pete Davidson delivered Kim flowers from “Aladdin” before the debut of “Kardashians

Pete Davidson delivered Kim flowers from “Aladdin”

Advertisement
  • Prior to the Hulu reality show’s season launch, Pete Davidson sent Kim Kardashian flowers along with a card that read, “Love Aladdin.”
  • According to sources, the former “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” actress was “acting like a teenager” and “constantly giggling” when she was with the comedian.
  • Later, Kardashian, who divorced Kanye West in February 2021, acknowledged that she felt a “zing” when she first kissed Davidson on live television.
Advertisement

Prior to the Hulu reality show’s season launch, Pete Davidson sent Kim Kardashian flowers along with a card that read, “Love Aladdin.”

In the most recent episode of “The Kardashians,” which was taped in April 2022 around the debut of the family’s new show, Kardashian mentions the flowers she had gotten as she prepares to appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

After displaying a big bunch of white roses, the camera focuses on the card.

Congratulations on your new season and show! I’m very proud of you and so unbelievably thrilled for you! It says, “Love Aladdin.”

Later in the episode, Kardashian stated that although Davidson would be her plus one at the Los Angeles premiere, the occasion was to honor her and her family and he would not be walking the red carpet with her.

The reference to “Aladdin” refers to the couple’s first kiss, which they had while enacting Aladdin and Jasmine for a sketch on the reality star’s “Saturday Night Live” broadcast in October 2021.

Advertisement

Later that month, after being seen holding hands on a ride at Knott’s Scary Farm, Kardashian, 42, and Davidson, 28, ignited romance speculations.

According to sources, the former “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” actress was “acting like a teenager” and “constantly giggling” when she was with the comedian.

Later, Kardashian, who divorced Kanye West in February 2021, acknowledged that she felt a “zing” when she first kissed Davidson on live television.

“I didn’t get a strange feeling at all. In an April episode of Dear Media’s “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast with Amanda Hirsch, she remarked, “I was just like, ‘Hmm,’ and then I was like, ‘Wow, I really haven’t kissed anyone else in 10 years, so maybe I’m just like being foolish and it’s nothing, it’s just a stage kiss.'”

According to sources, the former “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” actress was “acting like a teenager” and “constantly giggling” when she was with the comedian.

Later, Kardashian, who divorced Kanye West in February 2021, acknowledged that she felt a “zing” when she first kissed Davidson on live television.

Advertisement

“I didn’t get a strange feeling at all. In an April episode of Dear Media’s “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast with Amanda Hirsch, she remarked, “I was just like, ‘Hmm,’ and then I was like, ‘Wow, I really haven’t kissed anyone else in 10 years, so maybe I’m just like being foolish and it’s nothing, it’s just a stage kiss.'”

Also Read

Zawe Ashton and Tom Hiddleston welcome their first child
Zawe Ashton and Tom Hiddleston welcome their first child

The couple just had their first kid together. Tom and Zawe are...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Movies News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Ken Doll disclosed the amount he spent on surgeries
Ken Doll disclosed the amount he spent on surgeries
Bilal Ashraf opens up about his decision to star in the serial
Bilal Ashraf opens up about his decision to star in the serial
Feroze Khan's lawyer files defamation case against actor Muneeb Butt
Feroze Khan's lawyer files defamation case against actor Muneeb Butt
Pamela Anderson's ex Kelly Slater gives her best wishes for Netflix Doc
Pamela Anderson's ex Kelly Slater gives her best wishes for Netflix Doc
Meera claims that she has no grudges against Reema and Mahira
Meera claims that she has no grudges against Reema and Mahira
Shania Twain wins her fan heart with a brand-new platinum-blond look
Shania Twain wins her fan heart with a brand-new platinum-blond look
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story