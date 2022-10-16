Russell Crowe claims his audition for “My Best Friend’s Wedding” was terrible  

Award-winning actor Russell Crowe has denied a report that his 1997 Julia Roberts film “My Best Friend’s Wedding” audition was inadequate.

I didn’t go for this movie’s audition.

I’ve never performed a table read with the stated actress.

Award-winning actor Russell Crowe has denied a report that his 1997 Julia Roberts film “My Best Friend’s Wedding” audition was inadequate. Crowe responded on Twitter to a book extract in which PJ Hogan, the director of the popular romantic comedy, claimed that he sought to cast the actor opposite Julia Roberts but that it ended up being “one of the worst table reads.”

“Imagination alone on the part of this director. I didn’t go for this movie’s audition. I’ve never performed a table read with the stated actress. Laughable if it weren’t so pointless, “the actor from New Zealand, age 58, tweeted.

In an excerpt from the book “From Hollywood with Love” by author Scott Meslow, Hogan described the process of interviewing Crowe for the role of Michael, the movie’s titular best buddy who was ultimately portrayed by Dermot Mulroney.

“One of the worst table reads I’ve ever had, I should add. Julia sat across from Russell. He held the screenplay tightly and focused on it, without once turning to see her “explained Hogan.

The director claimed that Crowe monotonously read each sentence.

“Julia attempted to make eye contact with Russell at one point while physically leaning over the table and looking at him from a few inches away. He refused to look at her either. Russell approached me after the reading and remarked, “I thought that went fairly well.” Then I realized Russell would not be appearing in “My Best Friend’s Wedding,” “stated Hogan.

In the movie “My Best Friend’s wedding,” which also starred Cameron Diaz and Rupert Everett, Roberts played a lady whose longtime friend finds out he’s been dating. With just a few days till the wedding, she comes to the realization that she loves him and goes out to get him.

The story and the lead actors’ performances were praised by critics, and the movie did well at the box office around the world.

