Zac Efron flaunts his muscles on the set of the film “The Iron Claw”

The Greatest Beer Run Ever star, 35, was captured on camera on The Iron Claw set in Louisiana on Monday. Efron was checking his phone while standing shirtless with a towel around his waist. He had a noticeable new hairstyle.

Efron portrays professional wrestler Kevin Von Erich in A24’s Iron Claw. The movie, which is based on a true story, follows the rise and fall of the Von Erich family, a wrestling dynasty that had a significant influence on the sport from the 1960s to the present.

The movie also features Lily James, Maura Tierney, Jeremy Allen White, and Harris Dickinson and was written and directed by Martha Marcy May Marlene director Sean Durkin.

In a recent interview with Men’s Health, Efron discussed his experience training for the role and how he decided to approach it differently than he did for the 2017 film Baywatch. After recovering from the intensive training for that project, he claimed he “went into a very bad depression, for a long time.”

“That Baywatch look, I don’t know if that’s really attainable,” he said. “There’s just too little water in the skin. Like, it’s fake; it looks CGI’d. And that required Lasix, a powerful diuretic, to achieve. So I don’t need to do that. I much prefer to have an extra, you know, 2 to 3 percent body fat.”

Added Efron, “At one point, that was a dream of mine — what it would be like to not have to be in shape all the time? What if I just say, ‘F— it’ and let myself go? So I tried it, and I was successful. And for all the reasons I thought it would be incredible, I was just miserable. My body would not feel healthy; I just didn’t feel alive. I felt bogged down and slow.”

According to Men’s Health, the actor’s new approach includes “a new awareness of injury” in his post-Baywatch life and a period of time during which he suffered injuries such as tearing an ACL, dislocating a shoulder, breaking his wrist, throwing out his back, and breaking his jaw, all of which were sustained while training.

I like truly setting it all out and pushing myself to the point where I almost have to do it, he added. I don’t feel like myself otherwise.

