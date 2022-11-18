Aaron Carter Manager Shares details of Star’s Final days before death

Taylor Helgeson, the artist’s manager, described how “thin” and “very exhausted” the singer appeared during their last contacts about two weeks after he was discovered dead in his California home. “

Aaron Carter passed away on November 5 at the age of 34.

Prior to his passing, publisher Ballast Books was criticized by Aaron’s management team for revealing plans to publish an incomplete memoir about the late star.

Following his passing, information about Aaron Carter’s final days has come to light. Taylor Helgeson, the artist’s manager, described how “thin” and “very exhausted” the singer appeared during their last contacts about two weeks after he was discovered dead in his California home.

“He just looked like he needed to be doing anything but working,” Taylor told Page Six in an interview published on Nov. 17. “He looked like he needed to be taking care of him.”

Taylor stated that while physically Aaron “didn’t appear alright,” psychologically Aaron was “enthusiastic” and had many ideas about his career at the time of his death, including preparations for a new record.

We had so much going on and, you know, Aaron was a really prideful guy in his own sense, too, Taylor said, adding that “he was very cognizant of what others wanted to see from him.”

Aaron Carter passed away on November 5 at the age of 34. He was survived by friends and family, including his older brother Nick Carter, twin sister Angel Carter, and their 11-month-old son Prince, whom he had with his ex-fiancée Melanie Martin. His reason for death is still unknown.

There are no immediate plans, according to Taylor, to posthumously release Aaron’s music, but when the time comes, he’ll make sure it “goes through the right channels” to financially support the late star’s son. “Right now, we are grieving and we are not interested in initiatives,” said Taylor.

Prior to his passing, publisher Ballast Books was criticized by Aaron’s management team for revealing plans to publish an incomplete memoir about the late star. His team called the book, which was written by journalist Andy Symonds after three years of interviewing Aaron, “obscenely disrespectful and unauthorized” in a statement to E! News on Nov. 10.

“This is a time for grieving and introspection, not ruthless money grabs and publicity-seeking,” Aaron’s team noted at the time.

According to a statement given on behalf of the publisher to The Hollywood Reporter, Ballast Books has postponed the distribution of the book “out of respect for the Carter family” after receiving criticism from Aaron’s management and his ex-girlfriend Hilary Duff over it.

According to Scott Atherton, the author of the memoir and an attorney for Ballast Books, “my client has chosen to suspend the further publishing of the book at this time.” Too many people are still in mourning for Mr. Carter, who was more than simply a famous person. He was also a father, a brother, a son, and a friend.

