Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski celebrate his birthday

Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson are broadcasting live from New York. On Nov. 16, the Saturday Night Live alum and the author of My Body were seen together in New York City, sparking romance suspicions. According to a source who spoke to E! News, “Pete came to pick up Emily at her apartment but he sped off when he saw photographers, and then she grabbed an Uber to his place.” “He gave her a hearty hug as he welcomed her inside. Later, Pete picked her up and took her home.”

Given that it was Pete’s 29th birthday, this seemed to be a very special evening for the two of them. In fact, Emily was seen holding what might have been a present for Pete: a box from the Three Lives & Company bookstore in New York City.

The duo, who have been acquainted for years, have “gone on a few dates” since recently reuniting, according to a source close to the 31-year-old model, even though Pete and Emily have not yet addressed their relationship status.

The insider said, “Pete texted Emily wanting to get together to catch up.” Emily finds Pete to be a lot of fun to be around.

The source claimed that Emily, who filed for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard in September, and Pete, who broke up with girlfriend Kim Kardashian in August, have “flirtatious chemistry right now.”

Even though they went on a celebratory outing together, Emily, who was romantically linked to Brad Pitt over the summer, is relishing this new chapter in her life after splitting from Sylvester, the father of her 20-month-old son.

“I’m newly single for basically the first time in my life ever,” Emily told Variety in October, “and I just feel like I’m kind of enjoying the freedom of not being super worried about how I’m being perceived.”

Pete has kept a low profile ever since he and Kim ended their relationship in the summer. On Nov. 16, he did, though, experience some tender birthday affection from his loved ones. Happy birthday, Peter, his mother Amy Davidson wished you on Instagram. “Since the day you were born, you have made us laugh and we love you! Have a wonderful day!”

