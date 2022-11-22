After a behind-the-scenes drama, Lizzy Savetsky actually quit “RHONY.”

brand-new cast member of Bravo’s reimagined, ethnically diverse “Real Housewives of New York City” quit the programme when her husband used the N-word on the set while recalling a conversation between two of its stars.

In our story from last Wednesday, Lizzy Savetsky claimed that she had experienced a wave of anti-Semitism and had quit the show before her first season had even concluded.

She claimed, “I was the target of a deluge of [anti-Semitic] assaults from the moment [it was revealed she was joining the ensemble]. As time went on, I came to the conclusion that this was no longer the best course for my family and I.

Lizzy Savetsky claimed that the onslaught of online anti-Semitic hatred was the reason she left the programme. However, we have heard that her departure is not the full story.

Although we had heard there was more to the tale, insiders in the production played down any drama outside of the online bullying.

Things actually started to spiral out of control a few weeks ago while Savetsky was filming a scene with co-star Brynn Whitfield, and things only got worse from there.

According to reports, Whitfield sought matchmaker and Orthodox Jew Savetsky to introduce her to a Jewish man. But according to insiders, Savetsky claimed that while she has no issue with Jews dating non-Jews, she only likes to pair up Jews with other Jews.

According to sources, Savetsky’s husband, Dr. Ira Savetsky, was incensed and informed the show’s producers about the alleged occurrence.

However, it is reported that Ira used the real word, not just “the N-word,” when he recounted the call.

We are informed that although he afterwards expressed regret, the harm had already been done, and that’s when “conversations began” regarding the couple leaving the programme.

Insiders were quick to point out that Savetsky did not just leave the programme because of the N-word incident; she also encountered a tremendous amount of anti-Semitism online.

The episode has a certain irony to it.

The network received criticism for “RHONY’s” all-white cast before that show’s final season. Eboni K. Williams, the first Black cast member of the programme, was added by the producers in an effort to address the problem.

But when Williams accused a fellow cast member of racism, the experiment went horribly wrong and the programme was essentially cancelled as we know it.

A brand-new, racially diverse ensemble would be added to the show, Bravo revealed in the spring. However, after taking great care to avoid it, the network seems to have stumbled right into a race scandal.

