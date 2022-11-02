Ashley acknowledges she “Never Thought” of “HSM” Efron as a “Hot” celebrity

The 37-year-old actress, who portrayed Sharpay Evans in HSM, acknowledged on Tuesday’s episode of the Not Skinny but Not Fat podcast that she “never felt” Efron was attractive.

Ashley Tisdale never truly appreciated Zac Efron’s popularity as a heartthrob, despite working with him in High School Musical. The 37-year-old actress, who portrayed Sharpay Evans in HSM, acknowledged on Tuesday’s episode of the Not Skinny but Not Fat podcast that she “never felt” Efron was attractive.

She explained why she liked Efron, who portrayed Troy Bolton in the TV movie series, to host Amanda Hirsch, “It’s because I was acquainted with him before the movie.” “I was much older than him. He was also like a brother.”

Tisdale admitted that although she had never experienced a physical attraction to Efron, the 35-year-old Baywatch actor had once caught her eye.

“I think the one time where I was like, ‘Oh, OK. S—. Yeah, he looks hot,’ was the Rolling Stone cover,” she recalled of Efron posing in a white t-shirt on the cover of the magazine in 2007. “I was like, ‘Now I understand.'”

“I guess I just knew him too well and had been best friends with him for so long,” the founder of Frenshe continued, “that it’s like your brother that you’re hanging out with.”

On an edition of Elle magazine’s “Thirst Trap” interview series, Tisdale said, “I’ll tell you why it was the worst: I had to kiss Zac Efron on The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, and it’s the worst because I am so close to him and he’s like my brother.”

“At the time, he was used to acting on like, Warner Brothers, which is CW, and we were on Disney Channel,” Tisdale explained, noting the difference between the two networks. “And so he like, he tried kissing me with his tongue, and I was like, ‘Get away from me!’ I closed my mouth so fast.”

“I was like, ‘this is Disney Channel, and we don’t kiss like that on Disney Channel!'” she recalled, adding that it was “weird” for her because of their longtime friendship.

“It’s just weird when you’re so close to somebody, and we’d already done the movie, I’d known him for years before,” she said, referring to co-starring in High School Musical with Efron. “That is why it was the worst. It’s just we’re too close.”

While the chemistry between Tisdale and Efron may not have been there, the Greatest Showman actor famously dated Vanessa Hudgens, another co-star from High School Musical, for five years.

Hudgens, 33, has remarked that her off-screen romance with Efron, which began in 2005, “came off extremely spontaneously.” I was quite appreciative to have that connection at the moment.

