Billie Eilish rides a horse after saying that it can help her cope with stress

On Friday, Billie Eilish was spotted horseback riding in Los Angeles, an activity she has previously claimed helps her deal with stress.

The “Bad Guy” singer, 20, was shown in the photos that Page Six received exclusively dressed as an equestrian.

Eilish stated to Rolling Stone in July 2019 that riding horses is “more for my mental health than, like, a hobby.”

Advertisement

On Friday, Billie Eilish was spotted horseback riding in Los Angeles, an activity she has previously claimed helps her deal with stress.

The “Bad Guy” singer, 20, was shown in the photos that Page Six received exclusively dressed as an equestrian.

In the pictures, Eilish was wearing a helmet, a long-sleeved sweater, gloves, and riding boots.

As her horse galloped for about an hour at a track in the Valley, she appeared at ease.

The superstar reportedly engaged in groundwork at the stables after spending some time “doing circles with a trainer.”

Eilish stated to Rolling Stone in July 2019 that riding horses is “more for my mental health than, like, a hobby.”

Advertisement

Maggie Baird, the mother of the “Happier than Ever” star, revealed in the interview that her Grammy-winning daughter “always truly loves his horses.”

However, horseback riding is a costly pastime, therefore Eilish claimed that as a child, she had to labor at the stables in exchange for lessons.

The singer of “Everything I Wanted” claimed she “couldn’t bear being the poor girl around the stable,” though.

“I made a couple of friends, but otherwise nobody was very nice,” Eilish also told Rolling Stone. “Horse people don’t like poor people.”

Whether Eilish still uses horseback riding as a coping mechanism is unknown, but the “Ocean Eyes” singer has previously been open about her struggles with mental illness.

Also Read Quavo pays tribute to his nephew Takeoff and says “missing him so much” On Saturday, Quavo finally spoke out about Takeoff's passing by sending a...