Brad Pitt and Paul Wesley’s ex-wife, were spotted together at a Bono concert

At a Bono concert in Los Angeles on Sunday night, Brad Pitt was seen socializing with Ines de Ramon. Around 8 o’clock, the two are said to have arrived together before meeting up with some of Pitt’s well-known pals, including Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber, and Sean Penn.

In images obtained by The Daily Mail, Pitt, 58, and de Ramon, 29, who just divorced Paul Wesley, appeared to be all over heels for one another.

While the jewelry dealer dressed it up in a pair of leather pants, a flannel, and a bright yellow Hermès pocketbook, the “Bullet Train” actor kept things more laid-back in jeans, a grey sweatshirt, a white T-shirt, and a brown hat.

Following the entertaining concert, de Ramon reportedly left with the “Fight Club” star’s bodyguard, while Pitt—who was most recently linked to Emily Ratajkowski—was seen departing in his Tesla.

After almost three years of marriage, De Ramon and Wesley, both 40, announced in September that they were divorcing.

A representative for the couple at the time told People that “the choice to separate is mutual and occurred five months ago,” adding that the couple was living apart.

The former couple began dating in 2018, and they married in a low-key ceremony in front of family and friends barely one year later.

De Ramon hasn’t been linked to anybody since their breakup, despite the “Vampire Diaries” star moving on with model Natalie Kuckenburg, 22.

The Oscar-winning actor has been mired in a contentious divorce from Angelina Jolie in the meanwhile.

The couple is still at odds over who will have custody of their six kids as well as some of their joint business endeavors, which includes the $60 million purchase of a vineyard in the south of France.

Pitt has been linked to a number of women since their 2016 divorce, but the actor has been reluctant to publicly date anyone for fear that it might compromise his relationship with the children.

“Brad has quietly dated the last couple of years. He worries that [Angelina] Jolie will badmouth him to their kids, more than she already has if he has a serious girlfriend,” a source told us in September.

“He has enough of his own drama,” they added.

