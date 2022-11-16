Erich Schwer tells why he and Gabby Windey parted ways

Gabby Windey, Erich Schwer told his Instagram followers that the two “ultimately were [sic] not each other’s people.”

Schwer echoed the “Bachelorette” star’s admission that they “weren’t each other’s best match” only one day earlier.

I wouldn’t change a thing,” he declared, calling Windey “a great person” and promising to always support her.

Advertisement

Gabby Windey, Erich Schwer told his Instagram followers that the two “ultimately were [sic] not each other’s people.” Schwer echoed the “Bachelorette” star’s admission that they “weren’t each other’s best match” only one day earlier.

On his Instagram Story on Tuesday, he said over a white background, “It’s hard when there isn’t one item to put your finger on.”

“I’m glad we met because it was a very unusual circumstance and a way for us to do so. I wouldn’t change a thing,” he declared, calling Windey “a great person” and promising to always support her.

The 29-year-old Schwer also appeared to address his many recent controversies, saying that he has “learned and grown so much this year from experiences and mistakes” and that he continues “to better myself every day.”

Before hinting at upcoming projects that he’s “been working hard” on, he said, “I am hoping to use this time with my family and loved ones and focus on myself.”

After learning they weren’t as suited as they thought they were, the former couple, who became engaged on the popular ABC dating series, broke up.

Advertisement

“The end of our relationship happened because we weren’t completely in step and in sync with each other in our common goals or just the way we approach life,” the ICU nurse told partner Val Chmerkovskiy on Monday’s episode of “Dancing with the Stars.”

Fans noticed Windey wasn’t wearing her engagement ring last month, and Schwer ceased attending the live tapings of the dance competition series. As a result, breakup rumors began to circulate.

The former NFL cheerleader claimed the two were “supporting each other from afar,” but sources informed News that wasn’t the case.

Windey felt that they “weren’t aligned and weren’t on the same page,” the source said, adding that Gabby “was hoping they could give each other space and work it out but ultimately decided they didn’t have a future.”