Christina Applegate sobs during her speech at the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

When Christina Applegate was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, she broke down in tears.

The actress, 50, attended the gala in Hollywood to be recognized for her achievements throughout her career in the entertainment sector.

She made her first public appearance on Monday since being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in August 2021.

Applegate was joined by Selma Blair, her co-star in the 2002 film The Sweetest Thing, and her Dead to Me co-star Linda Cardellini as she accepted the award with former Married with Children co-stars Katey Sagal and David Faustino by her side.

After a presenter at the event proclaimed November 14 as “Christina Applegate Day” in Hollywood, the Bad Moms star stood in front of a podium to make a statement.

Applegate began her speech by joking that Sagal, 68, was there to “steal the thunder” while standing behind her to offer physical and moral support. She then thought back on her life’s journey since she was a young child.

“I’ve had a really interesting life, but the life started as a little girl waiting in line to see the first Star Wars on this very street at that very theater. And looking at these things [the stars] and going, ‘Who are these people? What are these things? Did they do something right? Did they do something wrong? Whatever it is, I want one. I effing want one,’ ” she said.

“And I was five years old, so this day means more to me than you can possibly imagine,” Applegate added.

Applegate then informed everyone present at the ceremony that she was “going to thank the individuals I really need to thank” because she couldn’t “stand for too long” during the ceremony.

Sagal, Faustino, Cardellini, and Dead to Me author Liz Feldman were among her family members who spoke during the event. She added, “First of all, [thank you] to my family, who have spoken here today.”

Making calls to Sagal and Faustino “You two are my everything, Applegate said to her “people” and “loves.” That I began with you two and ended with you two is wonderful.”

Applegate joked as she thanked her team, who she has been working with for more than 20 years “Changing agents, according to my mother, is like moving deck chairs on the Titanic. I’ve stayed with mine, so I suppose we’re all going down with it.”

“I say that I have a family instead of friends. These individuals look after me. They look after me every day of my life, and I don’t know what I would do without them “Added her.

Later, as she expressed her gratitude to her daughter Sadie Grace LeNoble, 11, whom she shares with her husband Martyn LeNoble, Applegate became noticeably more emotional.

“And lastly, the most important person in this world is my daughter,” she said. “You are so much more than even you know. You are so beautiful and kind and loving and smart and interesting, and I am blessed every day that I get to wake up and take you to your school. You are my everything. Thank you for standing beside me through all of this.”

After that, Applegate made a quick remark regarding her MS diagnosis, joking, “Oh, I have a sickness, by the way. Did you miss it? I don’t have any shoes on. Anyhow, you’re expected to find that funny.”

Thank you so much, this is such an honor, Applegate said in closing.

