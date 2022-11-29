‘Dancing in a Spice Girls T-Shirt ‘ Khloé Kardashian Daughter

Kourtney Kardashian Jokes About Wanting to Feed Khloe Kardashian’s 2nd Child
Kourtney Kardashian visited Khloé Kardashian on the season 2 finale of "The...
True is seen beaming off into the distance in the first picture while proudly displaying her new jersey, which features the popular 90s girl group’s images printed on the front. Additional images show True appreciating her garment in bed and making a pose in what looks to be her living room.
True and her cousin Chicago West can be seen dancing to Pharrell Williams’ “Happy” in a video that Khloé also released. With Kim Kardashian’s 4-year-old daughter, True dances around and even does the splits in the video.
Khloé had previously captured True having a small dance party. The co-founder of Good American recently shared a cute video of her niece Dream Kardashian and daughter True Kardashian dancing to Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” on her Instagram Story.
While Khloé chuckled in the background, the couple was seen holding hands and dancing about while singing along to the song. Additionally, they danced to Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul.”
In the most recent episode of The Kardashians, which aired last week, viewers got to see True meet her new brother. Do you think he’s cute? Khloé asks her baby brother through FaceTime as she introduces True to him in the episode.
Khloé Kardashian Posts a Cute New Picture of Daughter True Walking with Baby Brother
Although Khloé hasn’t officially shared the baby’s name, she has confirmed that it will begin with the letter T, just like his big sister.
During the season 2 premiere of The Kardashians, she talked about keeping her attention on parenting her two kids and maintaining a good mindset.
“Finally, I can begin the healing process. I can now enjoy my life with two children while figuring this out “She spoke. “This is going to be the first day, and this is going to be the beginning of something good, pleasant, and wonderful.”
