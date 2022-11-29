  Debra details of Christina Haack’s co-parenting relationship, including its “Ups and Downs”

Speaking out about her relationship with Tarek El Moussa’s ex-girlfriend Christina Haack, Heather Rae El Moussa explains where she stands.

During a recent interview for Today, All Day’s series “The New Rules,” the star of Selling Sunset and the Christina on the Coast host talked about their co-parenting arrangement. “

The former Flip or Flop contestants separated in 2016, filed for divorce the following year, and finally got divorced in 2018.

“I haven’t talked about this much because I’m a very happy, positive person, but I felt like I was always second,” Heather explained in a sneak peek of the Nov. 29 episode. “No one ever made me feel that way, but I think when your significant other had such a long relationship with the previous spouse and a lot of love, and it was a very public divorce, and you’re coming into it, and you fall in love with each other, but you always kind of think of the ex—like, for me I did.”

I had to sort of negotiate my sentiments while also falling in love with a man, raising kids, starting a whole new family, and filming my own TV shows, she continued.

Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 7, are Christina and Tarek’s two children, whom they had together after getting married in 2009. The former Flip or Flop contestants separated in 2016, filed for divorce the following year, and finally got divorced in 2018. In 2019, Tarek and Heather began dating, and they got married in 2021. Additionally, Christina got wedded, wed Josh Hall early this year, and changed her name to Christina Hall.

While there have been successes in co-parenting, such as when Christina and Heather exchanged flowers on Mother’s Day last year and when everyone came together after Brayden had an emergency appendectomy in May, the couples have also faced difficulties, such as what appeared to be a heated argument at a children’s soccer game in May.

The real estate agent claimed that despite any conflict between Heather, Christina, and Tarek, the kids have always come first.

“It wasn’t always perfect,” Heather admitted about the co-parenting journey. “I mean, we’ve definitely had some ups and downs, and they’ve had ups and downs. And I think she realized how much I love the kids, and they are No. 1 to me over anything. So any drama aside, the kids are the most important thing to all of us.”

Hudson, Christina’s 3-year-old son, was born with the help of her ex-husband Ant Anstead. In addition, a new sibling for Brayden and Taylor is on the way thanks to Heather and Tarek.

“I never saw myself having kids,” Heather wrote in part of a Nov. 15 Instagram post. “I didn’t really think it was in the cards for me (prob because I never met anyone that I would have wanted kids with) but when I met Tarek & we fell deeper & deeper in love, and having Tay and Bray in my life they melted my heart and made me want to be a mommy. It’s truly the hardest job in the world raising humans but also the best & can’t wait to add another baby El Moussa to the family.”

