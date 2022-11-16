Advertisement
Denise Richards is "shaken up" and "terrified." after the car shooting incident

Articles
Denise Richards is “shaken up” and “terrified.”

  • After her car was shot at during a road rage incident in Los Angeles, Denise Richards is “extremely rattled up,” according to the source.
  • The couple didn’t realize the man had shot the back of their truck until they arrived at the set.
  • Angels Fallen: Warriors of Peace, which Richards is presently filming, is scheduled for release in 2023.
After her car was shot at during a road rage incident in Los Angeles, Denise Richards is “extremely rattled up,” according to the source.

The terrifying shooting event occurred on Monday when the 51-year-old actress and her husband Aaron Phypers were traveling to Popsicle Studio in Los Angeles, where Richards was filming for a new production.

“She was very shaken up and terrified, but she was a trooper and she went and filmed the whole day,” a source on the set tells the source. “She didn’t want to not show up to work.”

The source said that Phypers, 50, was driving their Ford F-150 Shelby pickup truck while Richards was sitting in the passenger seat.

Phypers noticed a gold and maroon van was following the pair as they made their way to the one-day filming location in South Los Angeles. The source claims that “[Aaron] could tell” since he continued to make rights even while they were obviously being observed. “The guy behind him was definitely angry.”

The source continues, “The van was on his tail, pushing him almost… they couldn’t figure it out,” adding that Richards and Phypers were both “frantic” about the predicament.

When the van finally approached their left, Phypers rolled down his window to speak with the driver. The source said that during their conversation, the individual “got off of them” and stated that Phypers cut him off.

The man yelled at them even after Phypers apologized, so Phypers drove away, claims the source. The couple didn’t realize the man had shot the back of their truck until they arrived at the set. Fortunately, no one was hurt during the incident.

“The guy had taken off by then, but when they realized the car was shot, they were really freaked out, and the production secured the scene,” the source says. “Even though they were upset, [Richards] decided to stay and film. Her role was just a one-day deal.”

“The production company made her feel safe but they didn’t file a police report,” the source adds. “They think now that people were after the car itself because it’s worth a lot of money.”

The source affirms that someone on the production called the police following the incident, despite the fact that no police report was made.

Although the Los Angeles Police Department tells a source that it doesn’t have information on the incident, it is unclear if officers arrived at the scene.

Angels Fallen: Warriors of Peace, which Richards is presently filming, is scheduled for release in 2023.

