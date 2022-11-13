Detail on Tiffany Trump’s wedding attire from the wedding of Michael Boulos

Tiffany Trump tied the knot with longtime love Michael Boulos at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., despite the threat of Hurricane Nicole bearing down on their over-the-top festivities.

The storm didn’t stop the former first daughter from walking down the aisle in a beautifully beaded, long-sleeve dress by Elie Saab.

Tiffany would be getting married “in a huge and beautiful affair” at Mar-a-Lago after plans for a summer wedding in Greece were scrapped.

Advertisement

From the White House to the white dress. On Saturday, Tiffany Trump tied the knot with longtime love Michael Boulos at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., despite the threat of Hurricane Nicole bearing down on their over-the-top festivities.

The storm didn’t stop the former first daughter from walking down the aisle in a beautifully beaded, long-sleeve dress by Elie Saab.

A source previously told People that Tiffany, 29, “is obsessed with glamour and glitz as well as beauty and romance,” so it’s no surprise that her wedding dress was equal parts eye-catching and elegant.

The Trump daughter — who is named after luxury jeweler Tiffany & Co. — accessorized with dangling diamond and pearl earrings.

She kept her makeup classic with a sultry smokey eye and pale, pink lips.

At the Friday night welcome dinner, Tiffany wore a strapless all-white dress with peep-toe heels and her hair styled down in waves.

Advertisement

Tiffany would be getting married “in a huge and beautiful affair” at Mar-a-Lago after plans for a summer wedding in Greece were scrapped.

More than 500 guests were expected at the lavish affair, planned by dad Donald and his ex-wife Marla Maples.

“Tiffany has been waiting to plan a very big wedding,” another source told in 2021. “Her fiancé is from a very wealthy family, she is from a very wealthy family, and they want all their friends from around the world to be there.”

Tiffany met 25-year-old Michael — whose family owns a multibillion-dollar conglomerate of companies in Nigeria — in Mykonos in 2018, while she was vacationing with Lindsay Lohan. At the time, Tiffany was a law student at Georgetown, and her beau was studying project management at the City University of London.

Michael proposed to Tiffany in the White House Rose Garden in 2021, presenting her with a 13-carat emerald-cut diamond ring bought in Dubai that could be worth up to $1.2 million.

Also Read Billie Eilish rides a horse after saying that it can help her cope with stress On Friday, Billie Eilish was spotted horseback riding in Los Angeles, an...