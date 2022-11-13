Gabrielle Union’s husband presents her with a sweet tattoo on her 50th birthday

Dwyane Wade unveiled a new way to show his wife Gabrielle Union how much he cares about her.

Dwyane Wade unveiled a new way to show his wife Gabrielle Union how much he cares about her. The L.A.’s finest alum posted a video of herself responding to the “greatest birthday gift ever,” a wrist tattoo that her 40-year-old NBA retiree husband got as a surprise during their trip to Cape Town, South Africa.

Union captures Wade’s ink revelation in the film before understanding that her initials “GU” are next to a heart’s outline. She responds with a broad smile before getting to her feet in the tattoo shop and heading over to kiss her husband.

“When you learn that your guy has inked you with his 17th tattoo. The nicest birthday surprise was created by @dframeddanewade for the #SouthAfrica WadeWorldTour2022 edition in #Capetown Part 4 “Union added a caption.

Kaavia James, their 4-year-old daughter, can be seen in the video inspecting her father’s new tattoo.

“As we start this journey across the world for my 50th, I just want to luxuriate in my gratitude for my family, my amazing friends, and all the friends I haven’t even met in person who has kept this train on the tracks this year, even after I collided with myself,” she captioned photos from their trip. “Thank y’all for Rockin’ with the old homie. I appreciate you guys more than you can imagine.”

Wade and Union were married in 2014. In addition to being the legal guardian of his nephew Dahveon Morris, 21, he is the father of three children: Zaire, 20, Xavier, 9, and Zaya, 15.

Wade previously honored Union in May for Mother’s Day. “Happy Mother’s Day to my forever companion! We’re proud of you, “At the time, he wrote.

