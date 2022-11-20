Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio were seen exiting the same New York eatery

The romance between Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio is escalating after the two were photographed together on a date on Friday.

The couple was photographed leaving for a dinner reservation at Cipriani in New York City.

As security hurried them out of the restaurant, the camera-shy couple—joined by DiCaprio’s friend, venture capitalist Vivi Nevo—tried to hide from the photographers.

Advertisement

DiCaprio sported a baseball cap, a mask that covered most of his face, black jeans, white sneakers, and a voluminous black coat. Hadid was dressed in a midriff-baring shirt, a leather jacket, and a blue scarf over her face.

During fashion week in September, the “Titanic” actor, 48, and model, 27, made their first connection. According to an exclusive scoop by Page Six, the glamorous couple was having fun together at a loft party in Soho and was also spotted at Casa Cipriani.

According to a source who spoke to Page Six, they were “getting to know each other” and “taking it gently… They have occasionally travelled alone but have usually been hanging out in groups.

Conveniently, on the same day that Hadid walked in the Versace Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show, the Oscar winner was also sighted in Milan.

The ex-girlfriend of Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian, posts a puzzling quotation as he moves on.

Leo spent most of the night wearing a [scary] mask that made him look like a half-zombie, half-monster, a spy claimed. The group was served with bottles.

Advertisement

DiCaprio recently held a huge party at a Beverly Hills estate to commemorate his 48th birthday. Bradley Cooper, Kate Hudson, Mick Jagger, Jamie Foxx, LeBron James, and Rami Malek were among the notable attendees.

Also Read Gigi Hadid shares a photo of her and Zayn Malik’s daughter Khai Gigi Hadid posted a picture dump of vintage images from her summer....