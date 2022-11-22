How Lindsie Chrisley is surviving “Hard Times” following Todd and Julie’s Prison sentences

The 33-year-old, Teresa Terry’s child by Todd Chrisley, opened up about her life after Todd and his wife Julie Chrisley received hefty prison sentences on November 21 for fraud-related offenses.

Lindsie Chrisley is reliant on her friends. The 33-year-old, Teresa Terry’s child by Todd Chrisley, opened up about her life after Todd and his wife Julie Chrisley received hefty prison sentences on November 21 for fraud-related offenses.

A photo that Lindsie shared on her Instagram Story shows two of her friends relaxing by a bed. Lindsie captioned the video, “The best girlfriends, turn up in the darkest times with hugs and champagne.”

She posted on the same day that her father was given a 12-year jail sentence, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia that News obtained. Julie was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Julie and Todd were indicted on 12 counts at the federal level back in August 2019, according to court documents acquired by News. These accusations included conspiracy to commit wire fraud, bank fraud, and US government fraud.

To all counts, Todd and Julie entered a not-guilty plea. However, following roughly three weeks of testimony, an Atlanta deferral jury found the two guilty on all counts in June.

Todd and Julie talked about their reactions to the guilty verdict on the June 16 episode of their podcast Chrisley Confessions.

“We did want to come on today and let everyone know that it’s a sorrowful, heartbreaking time for our family right now,” Todd said. “We still hold steadfast faith and trust that God will do what he does best because God’s a miracle worker. That’s what we’re holding out for.”

The same month, Lindsie posted on her Instagram Story, “The verdict is not what I had hoped or prayed for, and I am profoundly heartbroken for myself, my son, and my family as a whole.”

Along with Kyle, age 31, and Lindsie, age 26, whom he shares with Teresa, Todd is the father of Chase, age 26, Savannah, age 25, and Grayson, age 16, with Julie.

When Grayson was taken to the hospital following a car accident earlier this month, the family endured another difficult time.

Grayson was traveling in Tennessee on an interstate when, according to Nashville police, he struck the back of another car that was allegedly stopped in a traffic lane. Grayson was reportedly unable to recall any details about the crash after it occurred, possibly due to a head injury.

When Grayson was being brought to the hospital, the other driver resisted being placed in an ambulance. According to law enforcement who spoke to TMZ about the incident, no arrests, charges, or tickets were made as a result of it.

News contacted Grayson, Julie, and Todd Chrisley for comments but they didn’t return them.

