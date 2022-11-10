Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean presented a united front at the CMA Award

The rift between Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean won’t prevent them from performing at the awards gala.

After a contentious interaction with Maren Morris earlier this year, the couple, who have been married since 2015, showed up for the 2022 CMA Awards on Nov. 9.

Jason, who is up for Musical Event of the Year, dressed for the occasion in a leather blazer and black pants.

Jason, who is up for Musical Event of the Year, dressed for the occasion in a leather blazer and black pants. Brittany, meanwhile, wore a long-sleeved silver dress.

On the red carpet, the pair appeared together, although Maren admitted she was hesitant to attend this year’s CMAs because of her argument with Brittany earlier in the summer.

Maren told the Los Angeles Times in September, “I don’t know if I feel [at] home] there right now. I don’t feel comfortable going right now, but I might decide to go at game time because so many of the people I care about will be there.

The conflict started in August when Brittany posted a caption on Instagram reading, “I’d really like to thank my parents for not altering my gender when I went through my tomboy phase,” in which she made comments about gender identification.

