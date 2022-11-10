Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean presented a united front at the CMA Award

Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean presented a united front at the CMA Award

Articles
Advertisement
Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean presented a united front at the CMA Award

Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean presented a united front

Advertisement
  • The rift between Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean won’t prevent them from performing at the awards gala.
  • After a contentious interaction with Maren Morris earlier this year, the couple, who have been married since 2015, showed up for the 2022 CMA Awards on Nov. 9.
  • Jason, who is up for Musical Event of the Year, dressed for the occasion in a leather blazer and black pants.
Advertisement

The rift between Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean won’t prevent them from performing at the awards gala. After a contentious interaction with Maren Morris earlier this year, the couple, who have been married since 2015, showed up for the 2022 CMA Awards on Nov. 9.

Jason, who is up for Musical Event of the Year, dressed for the occasion in a leather blazer and black pants. Brittany, meanwhile, wore a long-sleeved silver dress.

On the red carpet, the pair appeared together, although Maren admitted she was hesitant to attend this year’s CMAs because of her argument with Brittany earlier in the summer.

Maren told the Los Angeles Times in September, “I don’t know if I feel [at] home] there right now. I don’t feel comfortable going right now, but I might decide to go at game time because so many of the people I care about will be there.

The conflict started in August when Brittany posted a caption on Instagram reading, “I’d really like to thank my parents for not altering my gender when I went through my tomboy phase,” in which she made comments about gender identification.

Also Read

Katie Stevens of the bold type is expecting her first child
Katie Stevens of the bold type is expecting her first child

The Bold Type actress made a pregnancy announcement alongside her husband Paul...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story