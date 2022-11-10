John Osborne, a singer, and his wife Lucie Silvas are expecting twins

The pair, who have been married since 2015, came up about their impending arrival before the big event, disclosing that they used in vitro fertilization to conceive their children.

The couple eventually agreed on the subject and, in John’s words, “struck the ground running.”

But he’s right; eventually, we both wanted to have kids.”

Advertisement

On the way: two adorable young farm children. Brother’s Osbourne band member John Osbourne revealed that he and his wife Lucie Silvas are expecting twins when they won their prize for best vocal duo of the year at the 2022 CMA Awards in Nashville.

“We told a lot of individuals, but we also announced my wife Lucie’s pregnancy to the globe. We are expecting twins “He spoke on stage with Wynonna Judd, a presenter, and his brother and bandmate TJ Osbourne on November 9. You’re going to be an incredible mom, I love you, baby. (Here are all of the CMA Award winners.)

The pair, who have been married since 2015, came up about their impending arrival before the big event, disclosing that they used in vitro fertilization to conceive their children.

Lucie stated to People on November 9 that “We went through a very lengthy, difficult road with IVF to get to this point.” “Thoughtfully transferring two embryos gave us a better chance of conceiving one [baby], but instead, we ended up with two. I believe that we secretly hoped for two.”

For the couple, deciding they wanted to have children was a “very gradual revelation,” according to John, 40. Early on, it wasn’t something that the two of us discussed frequently, and when we did, it was really just that we probably didn’t want to have children, he told People. We realized we wouldn’t be able to be the parents we might have wanted to be since it demanded so much of us at that point in our careers.

He continued, “As life moved on, the closer Lucie and I became and the further down the road we went together, the more the topic came up. We were both thinking about it at the same time, but neither one wanted to admit it!”

Advertisement

The couple eventually agreed on the subject and, in John’s words, “struck the ground running.”

Lucie said, “We just weren’t really traditional folks.”We didn’t even marry in a conventional manner. One day, in our living room, with Ring Pops, we got married. It was quite spontaneous. But he’s right; eventually, we both wanted to have kids.”

In a blush pink one-shoulder gown and obvious radiance, Lucie made her burgeoning baby bulge known on the red carpet at the CMA Awards. It is such a great thing to be in this position to be growing two babies, she remarked, adding, “We are really delighted.”

She added, “When you think that you may never have the chance to have children, and then suddenly you’re going to have two, it’s amazing.”

Also Read Kim Kardashian’s hairstylist forced her butt into the Marilyn Monroe dress Kardashians' second season, Kim made the decision to lose weight in order...