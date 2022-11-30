Luis Ruelas calls Teresa Giudice’s brother Joe Gorga ‘a Good Human’

In the midst of the continuous conflict within the family, Luis “Louie” Ruelas discusses his initial opinion of his brother-in-law, Joe Gorga.

Luis, 47, recounted meeting Teresa Giudice, the brother of his future bride, with “no complaints at all” in a preview of Wednesday’s edition of Namaste B$tches on Podcast One.

He continued, “The first moment I met Joe, I would even say both of us became very vulnerable within the first 10 minutes of the conversation.”

The TV personality remembered the two conversing “You just kind of open up to him about my career as a man, working through s— and all that stuff. You can either do that to Joe or with him.”

“Joe, at the core, really, your brother, honestly, at the core… your brother really is… a nice human being,” Luis said in a compliment to his wife about Joe’s character.

When you first met him, everything was nice, right?” Teresa, 50, asked, echoing her husband’s description of their first encounter.

During the Real Housewives of New Jersey season 12 reunion in May, Teresa and Joe got into a heated argument after Teresa disparagingly referred to her younger brother as a “bitch boy” and likened him to a Housewife.

The fight between the two siblings became so heated that Joe left the stage and threatened to “leave” the Bravo network. But as they continued to argue backstage, tensions increased between the siblings. Andy Cohen, who serves as the reunion’s host and executive producer of the franchise, had to intervene to stop Teresa from repeatedly interrupting Joe.

“I wanna have a relationship with you, I love you, but you’ve said some nasty things tonight,” Joe said to his sister. “I don’t want to argue with you anymore.”

Although Teresa later claimed she had made amends and repaired their relationship, their problems weren’t over after that.

It was reported in early August that the Gorgas would not attend Teresa and Luis’ nuptials. According to two sources, Melissa and Joe decided not to attend the ceremony two days prior after untrue reports about their marriage appeared while filming. The Gorgas’ choice was ultimately impacted by Teresa and Luis’ conduct at the moment.

“Teresa betrayed them in a way that’s unforgivable,” one source said. “They’re not going to celebrate Teresa’s new marriage when all she does is try to tear apart theirs.”

“It’s unfortunate. I think it’s sad,” Melissa told the news at BravoCon. “I wish we could have gone, but it is what it is. We’ll never get that back, and I didn’t choose it.”

