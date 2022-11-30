Meghan King is reflecting on her relationship with social media

King claimed she has “been in a funk lately” besides a selfie of herself driving. “

The 38-year-old former Real Housewives of Orange County star shared a vulnerable moment with her Instagram followers on Tuesday regarding the influence social media has had on her life. King claimed she has “been in a funk lately” besides a selfie of herself driving.

“It’s a weird funk, I’m not depressed or worried or anything, I’m in a healthy romantic relationship, I’m loving being a mom more than ever, and things with work seem to be falling into place,” she explained in the caption. “My funk has to do with my shifting role in the game of life, I’m so public all the time but lately I’ve been wondering if this is the route I want for my children?”

“Social media can be so insidious and I find myself feeling inadequate when I look at it too long,” King continued.

King wrote, giving an example of a specific incident: “Would you like a keepsake box for your children for Christmas, my mother just enquired of me? I then said, “Damnit I don’t have keepsakes like good Moms because I’m so distracted trying to manage things alone,” or something to that effect. Sorry, mum, but when did I start to get so irritated and self-righteous about keeping up with the Joneses?”

“I feel defensive even when it’s unnecessary and I knew I needed to look within. That’s it. I don’t have answers yet, the funk continues,” she added.

The reality star has already voiced her reservations about the use of social media. King made the announcement that she will stop sharing her romance on platforms during her September interview on the Tamron Hall Show.

“I’m done putting relationships on social media. I don’t want to be defined by them,” King told host Tamron Hall. “You Google my name and you see all these relationships, I’m done with that. I think, most of the time when I date, my life intimidates people.”

After five years of marriage, King parted ways with ex-baseball star and ex-husband Jim Edmonds in October 2019. Their divorce was granted in May 2021.

Soon after, in October 2021, she wed Cuffe Biden Owens in front of Owens’ uncle President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. The “whirlwind” marriage was declared null and void the following July, and King previously admitted that the ordeal had caused her to reconsider how she approached online intimacies.

When 52-year-old Hall inquired about King’s current romantic status, King responded that she was, but she added that she was not interested in kissing and telling, at least not in specifics.

“That’s why I’m doing the podcast, to talk about it,” teased King. “But no names will be named.”

King started her Intimate Knowledge podcast in September; it had previously premiered in January 2020 but had not published an episode since April 2021.

Last week, King informed her podcast listeners about her new longtime friend-turned-boyfriend, whom she referred to as “Kenny,” in the most recent episode. She previously stated that, for privacy reasons, all names and places mentioned in the podcast are made up.

“I’ve kept you all up to date on my relationship with Kenny, which is now shockingly, been an entire month,” the reality star said. “And that’s really long for me. That’s like a year in Meg years as far as relationships go because it takes me no time at all to get into them and I’m very quick in getting out of them. So a month is like a long time.”

