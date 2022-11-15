Nick Jonas is sharing more about his diabetes journey

The 30-year-old singer of “Only Human” shared a video on Instagram on World Diabetes Day explaining how he discovered he had Type 1 diabetes.

In the video, Jonas listed the four main symptoms that led to his diagnosis at the age of 13: weight loss, extreme thirst, frequent urination, and irritability.

The performer declared that his goal is to “keep encouraging” those who are battling the illness.

In the video, Jonas listed the four main symptoms that led to his diagnosis at the age of 13: weight loss, extreme thirst, frequent urination, and irritability. The song “Eye of the Tiger” by Survivor is played in the backdrop.

“These are recognizable as typical Type 1 diabetes symptoms. In order for others to #SeeTheSigns, I’m sharing my signs. #SeeTheSigns #T1D #WorldDiabetesDay @beyondtype1 Please join me and share yours “He composed.

Jonas was identified as having Type 1 diabetes, which means that his body produces little to no insulin and that he needs to take medication.

The celebrity told news last year that one of his elder siblings was the one who first noticed that he was losing weight and consuming an “insatiable” amount of sugary soda.

“I had this kind of wrench thrown into things when I was diagnosed and it took a while to figure out how to count carbs to properly dose for insulin and what things would affect me in different ways,” Jonas said.

Managing diabetes has been an ongoing learning experience for Jonas, who says he now has a “fairly good grip on it” after 17 years. But he admitted last year that he wishes he had someone to look up to when he was diagnosed at such a young age and now wants to be that role model for someone else: “That’s my focus.”

“When I was first diagnosed, I was sitting in the hospital and was scared to death, honestly, while I was learning about how to manage this new thing I was dealing with,” Jonas recalled. “It would have been amazing to have someone to look at that time to say, oh, this is a person living with it and they’re following their dreams. They’re doing what they want to do with their lives and not letting it slow them down.”

The performer declared that his goal is to “keep encouraging” those who are battling the illness. His wife, Priyanka Chopra, and family, especially Joe and Kevin Jonas, bandmates and siblings of the Jonas Brothers, provide him with support.

According to him, the topic of mental and emotional wellness is crucial. I definitely talk to my therapist, and fortunately, I have a pretty fantastic support system and a great group of doctors surrounding me, he continues.

