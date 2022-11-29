Relationship timeline of Ben Platt and Noah Galvin

For all time, Ben Platt and Noah Galvin are making it.

The stars revealed their engagement on Instagram on Friday. They both starred as the lead characters in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway.

Platt, 29, highlighted the ring in images of the proposal and captioned them, “he agreed to hang out forever. Galvin, 28, posted on his page, “I said yeehaw and then cried for about 7 hours.”

The couple later confirmed their relationship status in May 2020, when Galvin appeared on an episode of the Little Known Facts with Ilana Levine podcast.

“We were friends for five years and right before the pandemic, we finally decided to really give it a shot. We kind of skated around it for a long time,” Platt later told Kelly Clarkson of how their relationship developed over the years.

Since then, the two haven’t shied away from showing off their love, attending red carpets together and gushing about each other in interviews.

From their first Instagram post to their recent engagement, take a look back at their relationship timeline.

In November 2017, Galvin’s appointment as Platt’s replacement in the Tony-winning musical’s lead role was made public. From there, the two forged a deep friendship that, a few years later, grew into love.

Galvin’s appearance on a Little Known Facts with Ilana Levine podcast episode in May 2020, when the couple first publicly acknowledged their relationship, was the turning point.

The People We Hate at the Wedding is currently available on Prime Video, and Platt said in 2021’s Out magazine that he’d discovered “a partner that I genuinely love.” Galvin, he claimed, “has a really special ability to help me to… be present where I am and to make the life that’s happening day in and day out too amazing to not want to be on the ground for it.”

Platt sent the following message to Galvin on Instagram for his birthday in May: “I’m glad you’re mine. You are the most unique gift that the universe has ever concocted. I’m so glad you were born. I adore you a lot.”

