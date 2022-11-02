Advertisement
Sharon Stone claims she was misdiagnosed after doctors find a tumor

Sharon Stone claims she was misdiagnosed after doctors find a tumor

Articles
Sharon Stone claims she was misdiagnosed after doctors find a tumor

Sharon Stone claims she was misdiagnosed

  • The actress from Basic Instinct said that medical professionals had misdiagnosed her and that she truly had a tumor that needed to be removed.
  • On November 1, she posted on Twitter, “Just had another misdiagnosis and improper operation.” “
  • As my agony increased, I sought a second opinion: I have a huge fibroid tumor that needs to be removed.”
 The actress from Basic Instinct said that medical professionals had misdiagnosed her and that she truly had a tumor that needed to be removed. On November 1, she posted on Twitter, “Just had another misdiagnosis and improper operation.” “This time, an epidural double. As my agony increased, I sought a second opinion: I have a huge fibroid tumor that needs to be removed.”

Then Sharon, 64, recommended women get a second opinion whenever possible since “it can save your life” rather than to “be blown off.”

“I’ll be down for 4-6 weeks for full recovery,” she concluded. “Thx for your care. It’s all good.”

Additionally, the Golden Globe winner tweeted the URL of the research with the subject “Women More Likely than Men to Suffer Misdiagnosis, According to Studies,” urging women to read the piece.

Fans who shared a similar experience as Sharon’s offered her encouragement, including one who tweeted, “This happened to my wife several years ago, Sharon.

Strangely, she didn’t experience constant pain, but when it did, it sent her into orbit. Simply put, it was intolerable. After finally receiving a correct diagnosis, she had surgery. She recovered rather slowly, but she was OK.”

Added another, “No, baby. Three years ago, I had the exact same. You made a great decision to seek a second opinion. I wish you a quick recovery. Entire love.”

A third person commented, “I’m so sorry to learn that you’re sick. I hope you have a successful surgery and a quick recovery. We appreciate you always being open with us about your experiences and watching out for us.”

