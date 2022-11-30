The movie “The Super Mario Bros.” introduces Donkey Kong and Princess Peach

Nintendo unveiled the full trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie, the beloved Italian plumber’s first cinematic adventure in nearly three decades, during a special live-stream event.

The new trailer not only reveals how Chris Pratt’s Super Mario fits into the Mushroom Kingdom, but it also introduces Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach’s voice.

The latest trailer also demonstrates how The Super Mario Bros. Movie will incorporate elements from other Nintendo properties, such as Donkey Kong.

The second-most lucrative IP for Nintendo is Pokémon, which was created by Shigeru Miyamoto. Surprisingly, The Super Mario Bros. Movie marks the studio’s second attempt to bring the turtle-stomping plumber to theatres as a result of the 1993 Super Mario Bros. live-action film’s box office failure and nearly universal dislike.

Happily, Nintendo wisely decided to stick with animation this time and enlisted Illumination Studios to bring the Mushroom Kingdom to life on screen. The Despicable Me studio made little effort to reproduce the magical realms, as the latest trailer confirms, as the movie looks nothing short of magnificent.

Although a preview for Illumination’s Mushroom Kingdom was unveiled in October, the complete trailer shows Peach castle in all its splendor. The Princess, who will be pursued by the villainous Bowser (voiced by Jack Black) and his army of Koopas in the next movie, also received her first-ever official image. Fortunately, Luigi, Mario’s brother, appears in the trailer, so the hero won’t face Bowser alone.

The latest trailer also demonstrates how The Super Mario Bros. Movie will incorporate elements from other Nintendo properties, such as Donkey Kong. Naturally, we were aware that Seth Rogen was going to play Donkey Kong and that Fred Armisen would play Cranky Kong for quite some time. The monkey family, though, may be related to Super Mario’s backstory in the film, as the new trailer and posters suggest since we also see the two mascots square off in a dangerous arena. Additionally, the movie will make extensive use of several Super Mario canon elements, including kart racing, Tanooki suits, and fire flowers. The best part is that Peach won’t be a helpless princess but rather a warrior who is equipped to take on Bowser directly.

