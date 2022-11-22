Todd and Julie Chrisley received long prison terms for tax fraud

For Todd and Julie Chrisley, the verdict is in.

The Chrisley Knows Best actors were found guilty of fraud in June, and on November 21 a court sentenced them to a number of years in federal prison.

According to a statement obtained by News from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia, Todd was given a sentence of 12 years in prison and Julie was given a seven-year stay.

“Over the course of a decade, the defendants defrauded banks out of tens of millions of dollars while evading payment of their federal income taxes,” U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan said in a statement. “Their lengthy sentences reflect the magnitude of their criminal scheme and should serve as a warning to others tempted to exploit our nation’s community banking system for unlawful personal gain.”

“As this sentencing illustrates, when you lie, deceive, and steal, justice is blind to your reputation, riches, and position,” said Keri Farley, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Atlanta office.

The couple, who had been nationally arrested in August 2019, was found guilty on June 7 by an Atlanta deferral jury on 12 counts, including conspiracy to commit bank fraud and wire fraud, despite their plea of not guilty.

Todd’s attorney Bruce Morris informed News that the couple intended to appeal the court’s ruling earlier this summer.

A lawyer who is not involved in the case, Kate Mangels, told News that “a very low percentage of appeals are granted.”

There was so much evidence presented, Kate continued, “that even if one piece of evidence was introduced improperly or one witness was excluded, an appeals court could still say at the end of the day that wasn’t substantial and that wasn’t prejudicial so even though we find an error, we’re not going to overturn and we’re not going to do a new trial.”

On the June 16 episode of their Chrisley Confessions podcast, Todd and Julie discussed the guilty verdict and thanked their listeners for their support throughout their legal ordeal.

“We did want to come on today and let everyone know that it’s a very sad, heartbreaking time for our family right now,” said Todd. “We still hold steadfast faith and trust that God will do what he does best because God’s a miracle worker. That’s what we’re holding out for.”

Has contacted their attorney for a response to the sentence but has not received one. On November 21, 2022, at 5:50 p.m. Pacific Time, this item was updated with comments

