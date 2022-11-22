Julia Fox says she dated Kanye West in order to “get him off Kim’s case”

Julia Fox is disclosing information about her previous relationship with Kanye West.

Julia Fox is disclosing information about her previous relationship with Kanye West. The Uncut Gems actress reflected on her tumultuous month-long romance with the troubled rapper in a TikTok post from November 21 and gave the reason why she initially became engaged with him. And according to Julia, she thought dating the Yeezy founder may possibly be beneficial for their divorced Kim Kardashian.

She is heard saying in the video, “First of all, the dude was acting normally around me. In addition, the Kardashians bought my clothing ten years ago when I had a fashion line and sold it in their stores, so I’ve always had a soft spot for Kim in particular.

She added that she hadn't noticed any warning signs from Kanye when he first started pursuing her.

“I remember he was texting me and I wasn’t really answering,” the 32-year-old continued. “And I didn’t want to talk to a celebrity again because nothing ever comes of it, it’s boring and they are not what you think they are going to be like.”

According to Julia, she also realized Kanye wasn’t giving up and that by responding, she might be doing his ex-wife a favor.

“Then I had this thought,” she explained. “I was like, ‘Oh my god, maybe I can get him off Kim’s case and get him to like me.’ And I knew if anyone could do it, it would be me because when I set my mind to something I do it.”

Kanye expressed his dislike of Kim seeing Pete Davidson at the time by writing many Instagram posts critical of the Saturday Night Live alum during his and the creator of SKIMs’ nine-month relationship.

And during the month they were together, Julia informed her fans that they spoke about fashion and unconventional ideas, but that once Ye posted something on social media, the conversation was done.

“We only really talked about clothes and weird ideas and plans for the future and our hopes and dreams for childhood and education and it was really beautiful guys,” she explained. “And the moment he started tweeting I was out.”

As Julia put it, “I was delusional and thought I could help him but it didn’t work, but I deeply respect the man as an artist.”

