Watch Lainey Wilson perform “Hold My Halo” acoustically on “CMT Campfire Sessions”

It’s time for a Lainey Wilson campfire performance, so get your marshmallows ready! In an additional clip from Wilson’s CMT Campfire Sessions show, the 30-year-old country singer performs a charming cover of her song “Hold My Halo.”

Three of Wilson’s bandmates join her for the performance, and together they serenade the audience from behind a fire while playing a song from Wilson’s 2022 album Bell Bottom Country.

Wilson’s rendition of the song is a part of her entire performance, which can be seen online on Facebook, YouTube, and CMT throughout the week. She will also sing a couple of additional songs from the new album, such as “Watermelon Moonshine” and “Heart Like a Truck.” Wilson, who plays Abby on the show Yellowstone, is also teaming up with CMT for a special TikTok live as a toast to the season five premiere.

Wilson received six nominations for the CMA Awards this year, the most of any artist, and she went on to win the female vocalist and new artist awards, two of the most coveted accolades in Nashville. She discussed the moment’s significance with the source.

“Naturally, I want to leave with a trophy, but simply having [my father] here is a victory in and of itself, Wilson told the news. Actually, it’s a miracle.”

Wilson’s father, Brian Wilson, was hospitalized for two months over the summer due to a nearly fatal fungal infection that took away his left eye. Nevertheless, he attended the event and received a standing ovation for his daughter. Wilson sang her HARDY collaboration “Wait in the Truck” throughout the evening and also took part in the musical ode to Alan Jackson, who was receiving the CMA’s lifetime achievement award.

Wilson, who sang his 1990 song, “Chasin’ That Neon Rainbow,” said of the musician, “Oh my god, he’s the soundtrack of my youth.” “Nobody in this town that I am aware of could deny that he has had some sort of influence on them. He is country music, after all.”