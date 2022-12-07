“No evidence of impairment by illicit drugs” was found during Anne Heche’s autopsy

The final autopsy of Anne Heche found “no evidence of impairment” by illegal drugs at the time of her deadly car accident in August.

The final autopsy of Anne Heche found “no evidence of impairment” by illegal drugs at the time of her deadly car accident in August.

The actress tested positive for benzoylecgonine, cocaine, fentanyl, and cannabis, according to the Los Angeles County medical examiner-report, coroner’s which was able to get on Tuesday. She wasn’t under the influence when the accident happened, though.

She may have used cocaine in the past, but not the day of her accident, according to the medical examiner, who explained to Page Six that benzoylecgonine is an inactive metabolite of the drug. The same was expressed about the cannabinoids (marijuana) that were discovered in her system.

Regarding the fentanyl that was found, the report notes that it was given to Heche after she had already been taken to the hospital to help with her discomfort.

The medical examiner determined that Heche’s death was unintentional, brought on by heat and inhalation injuries, along with a fractured sternum brought on by physical force trauma.

The impact of a driver’s chest on the steering wheel frequently results in sternal fractures. According to the report, this kind of injury made breathing difficult for her while she was in her car.

The medical examiner also calculated that it took first responders around 30 minutes to free Heche from her car after she became stuck inside.

The actress had second-degree burns to 12 percent of her body at that period, including the right side of her face/neck, right shoulder, left upper chest, and upper extremities. Her clothes were nearly completely burned off, and her car was completely scorched.

The Emmy winner hit a Mar Vista home in the late afternoon of August 5 with her blue Mini Cooper, starting a fire.

Witnesses on the scene claim that Heche slammed into an apartment complex’s garage first before driving off after backing up.

Before ramming into the burning house, she struck another vehicle.

Pictures from the incident showed the actress’s back was seriously injured and showed her being placed on a stretcher. Aerial photographs showed the house emitting smoke, and there were many fire engines encircling it.

The source was informed at the time by Heche’s representative that she had sustained severe burns, an anoxic brain injury, a significant pulmonary injury requiring artificial ventilation, and other injuries. The actress fell into a coma and never came out of it.

Reports that Heche was under the influence of cocaine at the time of the crash surfaced as police investigated the accident as a possible felony DUI. Now that has been proven false.

After matching with a recipient of an organ donation, the mother of two was declared brain dead on August 12 and removed from life support on August 15. 53 years old.

