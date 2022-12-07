“Puss in Boots” examined: Sword-holding cat makes the Purr-fect comeback

The first Puss in Boots hit theatres 11 years ago, the Shrek franchise has experienced a bit of a comeback, to put it mildly, thanks to countless internet memes.

As a result, it’s surprising that DreamWorks hasn’t yet returned to the fantasy setting of Far, Far Away.

Up until the release of the eagerly anticipated sequel Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, which brings back the cat with the sword who is voiced by Antonio Banderas.

It’s safe to argue that DreamWorks Animation isn’t the powerhouse it once was. The animation studio provided fans with true classics in the medium from the early 2000s to the early 2010s, including the first two Shrek movies, the Kung Fu Panda and How to Train Your Dragon trilogies, the Madagascar series, and Rise of the Guardians. Even if at the time it may not have had the same success rate as its primary rival Pixar, they were still a name that families could rely on to deliver entertaining material suitable for audiences of all ages.

Puss in Boots is in the midst of an existential crisis when the movie opens, several years after the events of the previous movie, after realising that he has used up all nine of his lives. For the first time in his life, Puss in Boots is terrified of dying rather than being frightened by the Big Bad Wolf (Wagner Moura), who is pursuing him and seems to be a supernatural being. Having lost, Puss settles in with Mama Luna (Da’Vine Joy Randolph), an elderly woman who takes in a large number of stray cats.

Puss, who has been made to live like a cat, meets Perro (Harvey Guillén), a feisty little dog who has been living unwelcomely with the rodents under Mama Luna’s house. The Three Bears (Olivia Colman, Ray Winstone, and Samson Kayo), “Big” Jack Horner, and Goldilocks (Florence Pugh), among others, pursue Puss when a bounty is placed on him (John Mulaney).

Puss reconnects with Kitty Softpaws (Salma Hayek Pinault), from whom he had grown estranged following the events of the last movie, adding to the complications. Puss, Kitty, and Perro set off on a crazy journey to get the shooting star before their enemies do after learning of a shooting star that can give him more lives.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish may have been the protagonist that DreamWorks Animation has needed all along for a sequel that has taken more than ten years to finally make the big screen. The animation style has its own distinctive aesthetic and a personality all its own, much like the studio’s previous movie The Bad Guys. The Last Wish successfully combines 2D hand-drawn stylings with CG animation, much like Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse did.

The film’s directors, Joel Crawford and Januel Mercado, as well as the animation team, can express their creativity through the action, which is exciting and at times plays out like a comic book. Another scene feels like a rainbow-coated homage to Mad Max, and there are many visual jokes that will have both older and younger audiences in stitches. There is stunning scenery and never a dull moment in the film’s 100 minutes.

Puss is voiced by Banderas better than ever, adding additional dimensions to the character as he grapples with a more philosophical conundrum than ever before. All of the new cast members—Goldilocks, Jack Horner, and the Big Bad Wolf—are excellent additions, and Pugh, Mulaney, and Moura each lent their distinct personalities to the parts.

The performance of Guillén as Perro, a figure that gives the movie an additional spoonful of heart and is bound to become your and your children’s new favorite character, is what makes the cast truly stand out. Perro blends in perfectly with the other characters, and some of the funniest parts of the movie are a result of Guillén’s voice acting. He’s one of DreamWorks’ best sidekicks, and he fits in perfectly with Donkey and the Madagascar penguins.

