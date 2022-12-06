One of the Most Special Relationships’ John Travolta to Kirstie Alley

Considering his friendship with Kirstie Alley in the wake of her passing on Monday, John Travolta.

Her children True and Lillie Parker shared the news on her Instagram page that Alley had passed away soon after receiving a cancer diagnosis.

In response to the passing of Alley, Travolta released a beautiful throwback image of her and a another one of the two of them grinning.

Regarding the late actress, he stated, “Kirstie was one of the most special partnerships I’ve ever had.”

Addition Travolta “Kirstie, I adore you. I’m confident that we’ll cross paths again.”

Additionally, he uploaded a video of him performing “The Dance of Love” with the late actress in the film Look Who’s Talking Now.

Alley expressed her wish that she and Travolta would work together once more on a sequel to their beloved 1989 movie Look Who’s Talking in 2020.

“John and I, we both really want to do it, because we think it’s funny that we’re the grandparents,” she stated during an appearance on interview

She jokingly said, “Our kids will be ugly so we can still be the stars, but the grandkids can be incredibly cute.” “But we are unaware of what is taking place. We heard that they were doing it, but I’m not sure if they were doing it with or without us.”

Added Alley, “So what should you put in your cards and letters? Does anyone still practise that? You can browse the web!”

Two further sequels were produced by the actress and Travolta, 1990’s Look Who’s Talking Too and 1993’s Look Who’s Talking Now.

In July 2019, Deadline claimed that a revival of the movie was in the works, with The Wedding Ringer’s Jeremy Garelick slated to write and direct.

“We are heartbroken to inform you that our beautiful, fierce, and beloved mother has died away following a struggle with cancer, which was just recently found,” True and Lillie’s first line in the statement announcing her death read.

They went on, “She fought valiantly while surrounded by her closest family members, leaving us with little doubt about her unending love of life and whatever adventures lie ahead. She was a legendary actress, but she was an even better mother and grandma.”

They continued by praising the “amazing team of medical professionals and staff” at the Moffitt Cancer Center.

The siblings reflected on their mother’s “unparalleled zeal and love for life, her children, grandchildren, and her many animals, not to mention her unending delight of creation, leave us encouraged to live life to the fullest just as she did.”

They end the statement by thanking Alley’s supporters and requesting that they respect their privacy during this trying time. “We appreciate you for your love and prayers,” they say.

