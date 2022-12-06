Temporary Hosts Stephanie and Gio Address T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach’s

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are temporarily taking a break from GMA3.

The pair as well as Dr. Jennifer Ashton were unveiled by the series announcer during Monday’s edition of the Good Morning America spinoff.

However, Ashton’s interim co-hosts Stephanie Ramos and Gio Benitez were occupying a desk next to them.

The absence of Holmes and Robach from the show was then briefly discussed by Ramos.

Welcome to what you need to know on this Monday, she greeted everyone. T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are off today.

“We are tracking so much,” Benitez continued, “and we are so delighted you are here with us to start this brand new week here on GMA3.”

Ramos and Benitez will temporarily replace co-anchors Holmes and Robach after their affair became public last week, a source revealed on Monday. Benitez is an ABC News correspondent who primarily covers transportation, whereas Ramos began her journalism career while serving in the U.S. military.

“Good morning, Monday! See you on @abcgma3 later this afternoon; timings are listed in your local listings “An hour before Monday’s broadcast, Ramos posted something to Instagram.

It’s uncertain how long Ramos and Benitez will keep the jobs, as well as whether or when Robach and Holmes, both 49, will make a comeback.

According to a source, ABC News President Kim Godwin announced the decision to suspend Holmes and Robach during a routine personnel meeting on Monday. Apparently, “GMA decided to have a period of cooling off because they thought this was unwanted attention therefore, for the time being, they’re going to be off the air,” according to a second source.

Photos of Robach and Holmes on vacation in upstate New York were made public last week. Other pictures showed them holding hands and joking together while they drank. Holmes and Robach were not thought to be divorced at the time the images first appeared.

Robach and Holmes both ended their relationships with their partners in August, according to a different source who previously spoke to people . Robach’s husband Andrew Shue has removed all images of Robach from his Instagram page, albeit the couple has not yet publicly announced the termination of their marriages.

An individual claimed that ABC was aware of Robach and Holmes’ relationship. “There were so many people unhappy about it within. They were seductive, “the shared source

