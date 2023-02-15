“Infinity Pool” new picture features Mia Goth holding a broken glass

The film, which Brandon Cronenberg directed from his own screenplay, is ideal for horror aficionados.

One bizarre story that never ends is Infinity Pool. The film, which Brandon Cronenberg directed from his own screenplay, is ideal for horror aficionados who enjoy gore and psychedelia. Despite the fact that the plot itself is the stuff of nightmares, Mia Goth and Alexander Skarsgrd’s performances up the ante on the excitement. The director shares a new image and discusses the film’s underlying ideas in a brand-new interview with Empire Magazine.

In the picture, Goth is seen holding Skarsgrd, who is nearly shattered and has blood on his hands. In the film, a struggling writer named James meets Gabi while on a romantic island getaway with his unappreciative fiancée. It’s hardly the typical love story, though. “It’s making fun of a particular kind of masculine insecurity – ultimately, that’s a lot of that character,” says Cronenberg in reference to James. He continues, “I think the process that she and then he enjoys, and the kinkiness to their interaction, is partially this idea of stripping him down to the point of being reborn and being a child. She’s on the verge of giving birth to either him or this new self.

James arrives on the island and learns strange things about their legal system, which fascinates him to no end but not as much as Gabi. The immensely sinister issues of identity, cloning-related physical horror, and an unforgettable orgy scene are all addressed in Infinity Pool.

The Actors Raised the “Infinity Pool”

Skarsgrd’s James has an almost innocent but wicked air to him, in contrast to Goth’s Gabi, who is unquestionably one of the most twisted villains in the horror genre. He has the appearance and charisma of a studio actor, but in reality, the director notes, “He’s lot more intriguing than that.” He also enjoys pushing himself to the limit. It was unquestionably nice to have these two performers who enjoy going that far and who lack fear in that regard. Goth and Skarsgrd both improved the film with their intense yet nuanced performances.

