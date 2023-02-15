“The Flash,” the Michael Keaton Batman Hot Toys Figure were unveiled

A new Hot Toys Keaton Batman based on his first outing as the character in 1989’s Batman.

The first teaser for The Flash was published this past Super Bowl Sunday, and the internet is still agog about Michael Keaton’s return as Batman. Keaton deservedly stole every scene in which he appeared.

The actor will don the iconic cowl for the first time in more than 30 years when The Flash premieres in theatres in June. But if that didn’t evoke enough nostalgia for you, Sideshow Collectibles has revealed they’ll be releasing a new Hot Toys Keaton Batman based on his first outing as the character in 1989’s Batman. But that’s not all; in addition to the new action figure based on the Tim Burton movies, his Batmobile is also being released.

Hot Toys Accessories for Batman

The 1:6 scale collectible Keaton Batman features 30 points of articulation, eight interchangeable hands, moving eyes that are an exact replica of Keaton’s in the 1989 movie, and three distinct detachable faceplates. Additionally, a Batman is inconceivable without gadgets, and the current Dark Knight is no exception.

This figure comes equipped with a utility belt that is stocked with items including a grapnel rifle, a rope-attached Batarang, two ninja wheels, and three smoke capsules. The special deluxe edition of this figure also includes a diorama base that resembles a portion of the church roof from the iconic ending of the movie. That will complement the faceplate coated in blood that shows Batman’s appearance during his final fight with The Joker.

Keaton’s Batsuit epitomizes the term iconic. When people discuss the greatest contemporary looks for the Caped Crusader, the all-black style that contrasts with the yellow Bat-symbol and belt, together with the cape that elegantly transitions into the cowl, comes to mind. Although Hot Toys has previously produced Keaton figures for Batman and Batman Returns, the renowned premium toy manufacturer has excelled themselves with this modernized style.

The Finest Batman Car

You need his iconic Batmobile to finish off your Keaton Batman action figure. Similar to their Batman figure, Hot Toys is creating a 1/6 size replica of Keaton’s vehicle. The Batmobile is very accurate to the one shown in both Batman and Batman Returns. The vehicle has two seats, rotating wheels, an openable sliding canopy door, a side-mounted Batdisc launcher, a grappling hook, and LED headlights and taillights.

Because this Batmobile can accommodate your Keaton Hot Toys figure, the seats are crucial. It’s arguable that the best version of this legendary vehicle is the Keaton Batmobile. Its frightening and stylish sleek black look has appeared in some of the most iconic chase scenes in movie history. The design of this specific Batmobile was expertly captured by Hot Toys, much like Keaton’s Batsuit.

Since Batman Returns in 1992, Keaton won’t have worn the Batsuit until The Flash. The Scarlet Speedster broke the timeline in an effort to save his mother’s life, therefore his version of the DC superhero is now working alongside The Flash and Supergirl after all this time. In Flash’s alternate reality, Meta Humans don’t exist and Zod won the conflict in Man of Steel.

Herein lies the role of Keaton’s Batman, whose long-awaited comeback has received significant attention in the marketing so far. Burton’s Batcave, Batmobile, and Batwing have all so far been restored to beautiful life. This also applies to the Batsuit armoury, which contains numerous allusions to Batman’s past and possible future. It should be enough for DC fans to rush to the movies just to hear Keaton exclaim, “I’m Batman,” but it appears like Warner Brothers and the directors involved have gone above and beyond, putting so much attention into Keaton’s comeback. The actor will have a significant part in The Flash and will join Ben Affleck, a fellow Batman, in this insane multiverse adventure.

What Will the Batman & Batmobile Sideshow Cost?

You can pre-order the Hot Toys Batman 89 figure and Batmobile on Sideshow’s website as we wait for Keaton’s Batman to make a comeback in The Flash on June 16, 2023. Batman’s Deluxe Edition will set you back $345, while the Batmobile will set you back $715. HBO Max has streaming versions of Batman and Batman’s Returns.

