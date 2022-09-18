Netizens slams Jannat Mirza for showing off her wealth

On TikTok, new trends goes viral. Many creators have made unique content based on their art, cooking, and dancing, and some TikTokers are famous for playing certain characters and showing certain personalities, which has made them very famous. In Pakistan, we have a lot of TikTok stars who are known for their shoots and personalities, not for the content they share. Jannat Mirza is one of these TikTokers who became an actress. She has the most fans in Pakistan, and people like to see what she does every day with her sisters and fiancé.

Jannat Mirza’s sister Alishba Anjum got engaged last night, and it was clear that she was there as the Maid of Honor. Umer Butt, who is engaged to Jannat, was also there with his family. During the party, when everyone was having fun, they started throwing money. Jannat was also getting money because her fiance Umer Butt was with her.

Jannat posted the video to both her TikTok and her Instagram accounts. This comes at a time when floods have hurt the whole country. Over 3 million people have been thrown out of their homes and are still sleeping outside and waiting for food. Watch the video:

People didn’t like what they saw and criticised the TikTokers for flaunting their wealth at a time when the country was having a hard time:

