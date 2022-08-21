BTS V breaks a stunning social media history milestone

BTS V has amassed the greatest number of followers on Instagram in the shortest amount of time

Compared to any other K-pop idol in the annals of the platform’s history.

BTS V has the highest ranking of any K-pop account

On August 20, it was announced that BTS V had reached the astounding milestone of 50 million followers on his own Instagram account. He had accomplished this feat in just eight months.

According to ALLKPOP, BTS V previously held two Guinness World Records, one for being the fastest to gain 1 million followers and another for being the fastest to hit 10 million followers in December.

Now, he has increased his record as the person with the shortest time to reach 50 million followers in the history of Instagram. He is also a K-pop idol.

The hashtag “#TaehyungInstagram50M” and the phrase “ICONIC THV 50MILLION” both trended to number one and number two, respectively, around the world on Twitter as followers celebrated the milestone.

On the list of the “Top 1000 Instagram Influencers” that was compiled by HypeAuditor, BTS V has the highest ranking of any K-pop account.

Advertisement Kim Taehyung is The Fastest Person and Kpop Idol in the world to hit 50M followers on Instagram History pic.twitter.com/rUSczauWHB — daily tae praise  (@dailytaepraise) August 20, 2022