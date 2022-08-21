The 2022 Best Korean Girl Singers have been announced

K-pop stars’ sentences reduce in gang rape case
Two prominent South Korean musicians, Jung Joon-young and Choi Jong-hoon, have had...
Jennie of Blackpink topped the list with a brand reputation index of 5,141,766 for the month of August. Compared to her score in July, Jennie’s August index represents a 43.80% increase.
Pink Venom, YouTube, and the world tour were some of the phrases that ranked highest for her.
YoonA of Girls’ Generation came in second place in the poll, having earned a brand reputation index of 4,574,344 throughout the course of her career.
Meanwhile, NewJeans’ Minji moved up to the third spot on the list after receiving a brand reputation index score of 4,096,329 from its customers.
achieving a cumulative score of 3,972,697 Oh, My Girl’s Mimi retained her position as the fourth most popular artist for the month of August, while Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon remained in the top five most popular artists with a brand reputation score of 3,901,642.
The rankings were determined by applying complex algorithms to large amounts of data collected between July 21 and August 21. Following the evaluation of 579 female groups and singers on the basis of media coverage, customer engagement, communication, and community awareness indexes, the organisation revealed rankings.
Catch all the Entertainment News, K-Pop News, Music News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.