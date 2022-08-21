The 2022 Best Korean Girl Singers have been announced

According to a report from Soompi published on the 21st of August, the Korean Business Research Institute has disclosed the ranks

Ranks are of girl group member brands in terms of reputation for this month.

Pink Venom, YouTube, and the world tour were some of the phrases that ranked highest for her.

Jennie of Blackpink topped the list with a brand reputation index of 5,141,766 for the month of August. Compared to her score in July, Jennie’s August index represents a 43.80% increase.

YoonA of Girls’ Generation came in second place in the poll, having earned a brand reputation index of 4,574,344 throughout the course of her career.

Meanwhile, NewJeans’ Minji moved up to the third spot on the list after receiving a brand reputation index score of 4,096,329 from its customers.

achieving a cumulative score of 3,972,697 Oh, My Girl’s Mimi retained her position as the fourth most popular artist for the month of August, while Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon remained in the top five most popular artists with a brand reputation score of 3,901,642.

The rankings were determined by applying complex algorithms to large amounts of data collected between July 21 and August 21. Following the evaluation of 579 female groups and singers on the basis of media coverage, customer engagement, communication, and community awareness indexes, the organisation revealed rankings.