Prince Harry seeks another chance for Meghan to embrace UK life

According to reports, Meghan has found it difficult to settle into life in the English countryside, with the approaching festive season reportedly intensifying her homesickness.

Prince Harry has reportedly been encouraging his wife, Meghan Markle, to give life in the United Kingdom another chance, as the Duchess of Sussex is said to be struggling to adjust to their lifestyle in the Cotswolds and missing California.





According to reports, Meghan has found it difficult to settle into life in the English countryside, with the approaching festive season reportedly intensifying her homesickness.





The couple received a warm response during a visit to Nottingham, but reports suggest their personal experiences of life in the UK have been different.





Closer magazine quoted a source as saying Meghan had doubts about the move from the beginning and that some of her concerns had since materialized.





Harry is reportedly keen for the couple’s children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to experience life in the UK. However, Meghan is said to feel that spending just a few weeks in Los Angeles would not be enough to address her longing for California.





The reports also suggest the couple may not receive an invitation to spend Christmas with the royal family. If that happens, Harry and Meghan could celebrate the holiday with Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland.





The claims have not been independently confirmed, and neither Harry nor Meghan has publicly commented on the reports.