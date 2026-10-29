Thursday, October 29, 2026
Watch Live
Thursday, October 29, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
29-OCT-2026
PETROL
+1.85 PKR
Rs. 377.91/ltr
DIESEL
+1.75 PKR
Rs. 399.82/ltr
Headlines
England crush Sri Lanka’s chase After scoring 386-5 Prince Harry seeks another chance for Meghan to embrace UK life New York bans AI Chatbot companions for minors under new law Christine Lagarde to step down as ECB president in February Ronaldo beats Lionel Messi in Ballon d’Or greatest season vote ICCI seeks Pakistan-China joint ventures in electric motorcycle manufacturing Flu vaccine shortage hits Pakistan; fresh supplies expected by Dec Sindh Govt announces Rs 2m aid for each Tharparkar accident victim England set Sri Lanka 387-run target in tri-nation series finale Nine killed in oxygen cylinder explosion in Tharparkar Hacktivist group leaks details of 41,000 homeland security officials in a massive data breach U.S. Fed holds rates steady, signals more hikes possible as inflation remains elevated Petrol, diesel prices go up in Pakistan England crush Sri Lanka’s chase After scoring 386-5 Prince Harry seeks another chance for Meghan to embrace UK life New York bans AI Chatbot companions for minors under new law Christine Lagarde to step down as ECB president in February Ronaldo beats Lionel Messi in Ballon d’Or greatest season vote ICCI seeks Pakistan-China joint ventures in electric motorcycle manufacturing Flu vaccine shortage hits Pakistan; fresh supplies expected by Dec Sindh Govt announces Rs 2m aid for each Tharparkar accident victim England set Sri Lanka 387-run target in tri-nation series finale Nine killed in oxygen cylinder explosion in Tharparkar Hacktivist group leaks details of 41,000 homeland security officials in a massive data breach U.S. Fed holds rates steady, signals more hikes possible as inflation remains elevated Petrol, diesel prices go up in Pakistan

Prince Harry seeks another chance for Meghan to embrace UK life

According to reports, Meghan has found it difficult to settle into life in the English countryside, with the approaching festive season reportedly intensifying her homesickness.

Web Desk October 29, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

Prince Harry has reportedly been encouraging his wife, Meghan Markle, to give life in the United Kingdom another chance, as the Duchess of Sussex is said to be struggling to adjust to their lifestyle in the Cotswolds and missing California.


According to reports, Meghan has found it difficult to settle into life in the English countryside, with the approaching festive season reportedly intensifying her homesickness.


The couple received a warm response during a visit to Nottingham, but reports suggest their personal experiences of life in the UK have been different.


Closer magazine quoted a source as saying Meghan had doubts about the move from the beginning and that some of her concerns had since materialized.


Harry is reportedly keen for the couple’s children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to experience life in the UK. However, Meghan is said to feel that spending just a few weeks in Los Angeles would not be enough to address her longing for California.


The reports also suggest the couple may not receive an invitation to spend Christmas with the royal family. If that happens, Harry and Meghan could celebrate the holiday with Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland.


The claims have not been independently confirmed, and neither Harry nor Meghan has publicly commented on the reports.

Recommended

Meghan Markle reveals sweet nicknames for Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

Meghan Markle reveals sweet nicknames for Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet
Archie, Lilibet former school reacts to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's decision

Archie, Lilibet former school reacts to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's decision
Prince Harry and Meghan move kids to new school over security issues

Prince Harry and Meghan move kids to new school over security issues
Meghan Markle considered for key role in Late Princess Diana movie

Meghan Markle considered for key role in Late Princess Diana movie
Harry and Meghan’s Australia tour sparks royal role debate

Harry and Meghan’s Australia tour sparks royal role debate
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to produce romantic Netflix film based on Novel

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to produce romantic Netflix film based on Novel
Meghan Markle Disappointed by Prince Harry's Plans for Archie, Lilibet

Meghan Markle Disappointed by Prince Harry's Plans for Archie, Lilibet
Prince Harry, Meghan honor 9/11 first responders on 25th anniversary

Prince Harry, Meghan honor 9/11 first responders on 25th anniversary
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to celebrate low-key Christmas with Archie and Lilibet

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to celebrate low-key Christmas with Archie and Lilibet
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry respond to Australia’s new social media ban for under-16s

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry respond to Australia’s new social media ban for under-16s
Prince Harry remarks on his separation rumors with Meghan Markle goes viral

Prince Harry remarks on his separation rumors with Meghan Markle goes viral
Meghan Markle faces fresh controversy over Guy Ritchie series

Meghan Markle faces fresh controversy over Guy Ritchie series