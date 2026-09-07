Meghan Markle considered for key role in Late Princess Diana movie

According to international media reports, Meghan's involvement could go beyond a brief acting appearance.

LONDON: A secret film project based on the life of the late Princess Diana is reportedly in development, with Meghan Markle, the wife of Prince Harry, being considered for a major role in the project.

According to international media reports, Meghan's involvement could go beyond a brief acting appearance. She is reportedly being considered to narrate Diana's story, potentially making her voice a central part of the film.

Reports claim Prince Harry returned to Britain last month with Meghan and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, for an extended stay. During the visit, speculation emerged that work had begun on the reported project about his late mother's life.

Media reports further claim that Harry wants Meghan to be involved in the project and would like her to serve as the narrator. Rather than portraying a minor character, Meghan could reportedly help tell Diana's story through narration.

Harry himself could also appear in the film as Diana's son, according to the reports. If the project goes ahead as described, Meghan's narration could play a significant role in presenting Diana's life and experiences to audiences.

Princess Diana died in a car crash in Paris in 1997. Her life, marriage, relationship with the British royal family and enduring global popularity have continued to attract widespread public interest decades after her death.

The reported film project has not been officially confirmed, and details about its production, cast and release plans remain unclear.