Flu vaccine shortage hits Pakistan; fresh supplies expected by Dec

Authorities said stocks of flu vaccines supplied by Chinese companies had also been exhausted in the market, while the shortage has raised concerns over attempts to sell fake vaccines.

KARACHI: Pakistan is facing a shortage of seasonal influenza vaccines, with drug control authorities expecting limited supplies from multinational pharmaceutical companies to become available by late November or December.





Authorities said stocks of flu vaccines supplied by Chinese companies had also been exhausted in the market, while the shortage has raised concerns over attempts to sell counterfeit vaccines.





In Lahore, drug inspectors raided a premises and recovered a large quantity of suspected counterfeit flu vaccines allegedly manufactured by a well-known multinational pharmaceutical company.





Two people allegedly involved in the sale of the suspected fake vaccines were arrested and a case was registered against them.





Authorities said laboratory tests and further investigations were underway to determine the authenticity of the recovered vaccines.





The shortage has raised concerns about public health and the availability of safe vaccines as seasonal influenza cases increase.





Drug control officials advised citizens to purchase flu vaccines only from licensed pharmacies and verify batch numbers and cold-chain storage conditions before buying them.





They also urged the public to avoid purchasing vaccines from unauthorized sellers to prevent the use of counterfeit or improperly stored products.





Earlier, Hospitals in Karachi are reporting an increase in patients with flu-like symptoms, with Aga Khan University Hospital recording 400 influenza cases so far this year, health officials said.





Professor Dr. Faisal Mahmood said the H1N1 influenza variant was affecting people in Karachi. The virus, which emerged in 2009 and was commonly known as swine flu, continues to evolve, producing new variants each year.









He warned that influenza cases could increase further by the end of the year.









Mahmood said not all patients with flu-like symptoms undergo testing, with tests generally reserved for those who are severely ill.





Influenza can lead to serious complications, including pneumonia and other medical conditions, making vaccination an important preventive measure, he said.





He advised older adults, children and people with weakened immune systems to get vaccinated against influenza.





The number of patients reporting flu-like symptoms has also increased at Civil Hospital Karachi.





Dr. Imran Sarwar Sheikh, head of the hospital's relevant department, said 70 to 80 patients were reporting with flu complaints daily, adding that the number of patients had doubled.





The hospital is recording more than 10 suspected influenza cases each month, while several patients with suspected infections are referred to Dow Hospital for further evaluation.





Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre is also seeing an increase in patients with flu-like symptoms.





Dr. Irfan, the hospital's emergency department in-charge, said patients presenting with symptoms resembling influenza were being reported at the facility.





Health experts said common influenza symptoms include high fever, runny nose and cough.





People with weakened immune systems are at greater risk of respiratory infections and other complications, including pneumonia and fluid accumulation in the lungs.





Experts advised residents to wear masks and maintain physical distance to reduce the risk of infection.





They also recommended a healthy diet, including soups, broths and fruits rich in fluids, to help maintain hydration and overall health.





People caring for or living near sick individuals should also wear masks, experts said, adding that vaccines specifically designed to prevent influenza are available.