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Pakistan government eyes age limits, considers new social media curbs for kids Ireland’s RTÉ snubs Eurovision 2027 as Gaza crisis fuels boycott Selena Gomez’s playful puckered lips sends fans into a buzz over Benny Blanco show US-China military AI race raises alarm over nuclear escalation CDA Chairman orders faster work on Islamabad development projects during field visit Lumpy skin disease sweeps across KP, infects 1,440 livestock and kills 80 Punjab's 'Green Credit' turns plastic bottles into cash with up to Rs 10,000 rewards U.S. firm 'Powerus' seals Pakistan Army drone deal as defense ties deepen Pakistan's government rolls out new austerity measures to slash fuel use Two British nationals among three dead after plane slams into Swiss mountain Pakistan warns UN it will hit Afghan terror bases in self-defense Pakistan PM to lead delegation to UN General Assembly next week Reasonable grounds to believe US committed war crimes in Iran: UN Group Jemima Goldsmith shares rare wedding glimpse Pakistan to vaccinate more than 31 million children in new polio drive Pakistan government eyes age limits, considers new social media curbs for kids Ireland’s RTÉ snubs Eurovision 2027 as Gaza crisis fuels boycott Selena Gomez’s playful puckered lips sends fans into a buzz over Benny Blanco show US-China military AI race raises alarm over nuclear escalation CDA Chairman orders faster work on Islamabad development projects during field visit Lumpy skin disease sweeps across KP, infects 1,440 livestock and kills 80 Punjab's 'Green Credit' turns plastic bottles into cash with up to Rs 10,000 rewards U.S. firm 'Powerus' seals Pakistan Army drone deal as defense ties deepen Pakistan's government rolls out new austerity measures to slash fuel use Two British nationals among three dead after plane slams into Swiss mountain Pakistan warns UN it will hit Afghan terror bases in self-defense Pakistan PM to lead delegation to UN General Assembly next week Reasonable grounds to believe US committed war crimes in Iran: UN Group Jemima Goldsmith shares rare wedding glimpse Pakistan to vaccinate more than 31 million children in new polio drive

Selena Gomez’s playful puckered lips sends fans into a buzz over Benny Blanco show

Selena Gomez said she deeply values Blanco’s guidance, but he has never made career decisions for her.

Web Desk September 17, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Selena Gomez’s playful puckered lips

Selena Gomez turned a quiet moment at home into a sweet public display of love for husband Benny Blanco,flashing a playful pout and a glowing yellow heart as she watched him appear on television during a late-night appearance.


The 34-year-old singer and actress shared the adorable moment on Instagram. Gomez appeared to proudly cheer on her husband without saying a word. The simple gesture quickly gave the casual selfie a romantic twist. What could have been an ordinary night at home suddenly looked like a tiny love note shared with millions of fans.


Gomez's playful expression, made the moment feel personal and spontaneous. It was the kind of low-key couple moment that can instantly get fans talking online.


The couple appeared to share the same frame despite being in different places, with Blanco on television and Gomez watching from home.

The affectionate post also offered fans another glimpse into the couple's newlywed life. Gomez and Blanco have continued to share playful and romantic moments publicly, keeping fans interested in their relationship.


Selena Gomez recently opened up about her decision to step back from the spotlight, especially after marrying Benny Blanco. Gomez, who entered show business at just 10 years old, said stepping away was entirely her own choice. She wanted to spend more time focusing on her personal life and the life she is building outside the entertainment industry.


The Only Murders in the Building star also made it clear that Blanco had nothing to do with her decision. According to Gomez, her husband has always offered advice and support without ever trying to control her career.


Gomez said she deeply values Blanco’s guidance, but he has never made career decisions for her. In fact, she joked that she sometimes wished he would take a bigger role in those choices.


She also explained that she does not expect to make every album or work on every music project with Blanco, showing that the couple continues to maintain their own professional identities.


This time, Gomez did not need a long caption or dramatic declaration, as Gomez's latest post gives fans another glimpse of their playful chemistry away from the spotlight.

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