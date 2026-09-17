Jemima Goldsmith shares rare wedding glimpse

The British screenwriter shares rare wedding photos with Cameron O’Reilly.

LONDON: Jemima Goldsmith has given the public a rare look into her private life, sharing photos from her recent wedding to Irish-Australian financier Cameron O’Reilly.

The 52-year-old screenwriter and producer married 62-year-old O’Reilly in a private ceremony days ago, months after reports of their engagement emerged in May. The couple had reportedly been dating for about a year after meeting through their work in film and documentaries.

O’Reilly is the son of the late Irish businessman, media tycoon and former international rugby player Sir Anthony O’Reilly. He has worked across business and finance, with interests in media and technology.

Goldsmith’s wedding celebrations brought together members of both families, with several relatives taking part in the ceremony and reception.

She thanked her nephews Frankie Goldsmith, Isaac Goldsmith and James Goldsmith, who served as ushers. She also acknowledged O’Reilly’s brothers Gavin and Tony O’Reilly for being part of the wedding party.

Goldsmith’s sister-in-law, Jemima Jones, was among the first family members to publicly share news of the marriage. Jones posted a photo from the celebrations with her husband, Ben Goldsmith, and congratulated the newlyweds.

In her Instagram caption, Goldsmith also thanked the people who helped organize and prepare the celebration.

She credited Martha Ward for dressing her, while Kate Rothschild and Annabel Rivkin helped with her wedding preparations. Hamish, Sherlock Parties and Kate Lewis were recognized for organizing the event.

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Phil Winser and The Bushcamp team handled the food, with Nicola helping oversee the tastings. Paula Pryke created the floral arrangements, while Sarah Jane Wai worked on Goldsmith’s makeup.

Raphael Salley, Josh Wood and Roi were credited for her hair, while Miranda Rigg handled the bridesmaids’ makeup. Savita Hirani and Anu Khapung worked on brows and lashes.

For the ceremony, Goldsmith wore a dress by Oscar de la Renta.

The wedding marks Goldsmith’s second marriage, 22 years after her divorce from Pakistan’s former prime minister and PTI founder.

Goldsmith and Khan married in 1995 and divorced in 2004 after nine years together. They have two sons, Sulaiman and Kasim Khan.

Despite their divorce, Goldsmith has continued to speak publicly about Khan, particularly over his imprisonment in Pakistan.

Last month, she called on the British government to speak out over his detention, describing the situation as a “human-rights emergency” and expressing concerns about his health, isolation and access to his family.

She has also appeared publicly with her sons in support of their campaign concerning their father.

Goldsmith has maintained close ties to Pakistan since the years she lived there with Khan.

Her experiences in the country later influenced her work as a screenwriter and producer. In a previous interview, she said she wanted to show international audiences a different side of Pakistan from the image often portrayed in Western media.

“I wanted to show the colourful, beautiful, joyful place that I knew when I was in Pakistan,” Goldsmith said.

That vision became the romantic comedy What’s Love Got to Do with It?, which featured Pakistani actress Sajal Aly alongside Shabana Azmi, Lily James, Emma Thompson and Shahzad Latif.

Goldsmith’s latest wedding photos mark a rare public glimpse into her personal life as she begins a new chapter with O’Reilly.