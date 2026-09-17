Pakistan PM to lead delegation to UN General Assembly next week

The official theme of the session is "Restoring Trust, Managing Transformation: A United Nations That Delivers for All.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will lead Pakistan's delegation to the high-level segment of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York next week, Foreign Office spokesperson Sajjad Haider Khan said Thursday.

Speaking at a weekly press briefing in Islamabad, Khan said the prime minister will highlight Pakistan's perspective on regional and global developments and reaffirm the importance of dialogue, diplomacy, restraint and peaceful resolution of disputes.

The official theme of the session is "Restoring Trust, Managing Transformation: A United Nations That Delivers for All." The UNGA debate is scheduled for Sept. 22-26, with a final sitting on Sept. 28.

Sharif will be accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, federal ministers and senior officials.

In his address, the prime minister will outline Pakistan's priorities on sustainable development, climate change, counterterrorism, Islamophobia, global economic challenges, UN reforms and issues confronting the Global South, Khan said. He will also draw attention to the situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine.

During the visit, Sharif will participate in high-level events and hold bilateral meetings with world leaders and the UN secretary-general.

Pakistan Expresses Concern Over Bab al-Mandab Situation

Pakistan expressed concern Thursday over the situation in Bab al-Mandab, one of the world's busiest maritime chokepoints, after Houthis seized effective control of Yemen's entire Red Sea coastline last week, including the historic port of Mocha and Perim Island.

"The situation in Bab al-Mandab is a matter of serious concern," Khan said, urging Yemen's Houthis to stop their "activities" and stressing the need for peace in the region.

He said Pakistan's discussions with relevant stakeholders "revolve around bringing peace and stability through dialogue and diplomacy and not through coercive measures."

Khan said Pakistan is closely monitoring the situation in the Middle East and condemned a "heinous" Houthi attack that he said had hurt the sentiments of Muslims worldwide.

"We strongly condemn attacks on holy sites," he said, praising the Saudi armed forces for foiling the attack.

"Pakistan stands shoulder to shoulder unwaveringly with the brotherly kingdom of Saudi Arabia in defence of its sovereignty and territorial integrity as well as the security and sanctity of Haramain Sharifain, a responsibility that every Pakistani holds close to their heart," he added.

The spokesperson reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to implementing the Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement with Saudi Arabia and the trilateral Makkah Defence Alliance.

Pakistan Protests Indian Naval Vessel Incident

Pakistan lodged a strong protest with India over what it called "highly provocative and unacceptable" action by an Indian naval vessel in Pakistan's Exclusive Economic Zone on Sept. 15, 2026.

Khan said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the charge d'affaires of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad on Wednesday to protest the incident.

He said the Pakistan Navy was conducting its annual exercise SEASPARK-26 when the Indian vessel carried out aggressive maneuvers in dangerously close proximity to a Pakistani naval ship, resulting in contact between the two vessels.

"The incident constituted a serious violation of international law and the bilateral agreement on advance notice and military exercises, maneuvers and troop movements signed in 1991, and posed a risk to regional peace and stability," Khan said.

Pakistan urged India to adhere to international law and bilateral agreements aimed at preventing incidents at sea. Khan said the charge d'affaires of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi would lodge a similar demarche with India's Ministry of External Affairs.

"Pakistan calls upon India to act responsibly, avoid provocative actions and ensure strict compliance with international law and bilateral commitments to preserve regional peace and stability," he said.

Khan also rejected Indian allegations regarding the Pak-China border commission, saying China remains a "trusted partner" of Islamabad.

He said Pakistan had noted a "heinous campaign" by India concerning Sikh pilgrims traveling to Pakistan.

"We will continue issuing visas to Sikh pilgrims," he said, adding that the next Baisakhi festival would be celebrated with enthusiasm.



