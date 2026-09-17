CDA Chairman orders faster work on Islamabad development projects during field visit

The CDA chairman directed officials to give special attention to public convenience during construction.

ISLAMABAD: Capital Development Authority Chairman (CDA) on Thursday, Sept. 17, inspected major development projects across Islamabad, reviewing construction progress, quality standards and deadlines while directing officials and contractors to speed up work without compromising safety or engineering standards.





Senior CDA officials, including members responsible for buildings and environment, directors general for works and infrastructure, project directors, engineers, consultants and representatives of executing agencies accompanied the chairman during the visit.





Officials briefed the chairman on the current status of various projects, completed work, ongoing construction activities, approved deadlines and potential issues that could cause delays.

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The chairman directed all relevant departments and agencies to complete development projects within their approved timelines while strictly following engineering standards, approved designs, technical specifications and quality-control requirements.





Speed up work without sacrificing quality:





The chairman emphasized that timely completion of development projects is essential to providing better facilities to Islamabad residents.

He instructed officials and contractors to accelerate construction and ensure that all components of each project are completed in a coordinated and organized manner.





However, he made clear that faster construction should not come at the expense of quality. Construction work must follow approved designs, technical specifications, engineering standards and quality-control requirements.





Officials were also directed to conduct regular inspections and maintain effective supervision at every stage of construction. Contractors and executing agencies were instructed to strictly follow approved specifications and their contractual responsibilities.





Infrastructure projects under review:





During the field visit, the chairman reviewed several ongoing infrastructure projects aimed at improving connectivity, transportation, traffic flow and the overall urban environment in Islamabad.





The inspection covered work involving road construction and rehabilitation, bridges, underpasses, drainage systems, pedestrian facilities, landscaping and other infrastructure projects.





Officials were instructed to closely monitor progress and immediately address technical, administrative or operational issues that could affect approved project timelines. The CDA departments, consultants and contractors were also directed to maintain close coordination to keep construction moving and prevent unnecessary delays.





Focus on public convenience and traffic management:





The chairman directed officials to give special attention to public convenience during construction. Authorities were instructed to ensure effective traffic management, pedestrian safety, road-safety measures and smooth movement for residents around construction sites.





Officials were also told to minimize disruption caused by construction through better planning and timely completion of work. Construction materials and debris should be removed promptly, while cleanliness should be maintained at project sites and nearby roads.





Strict monitoring of development work:





The CDA chairman directed senior officials, members and project directors to personally monitor development projects and regularly visit construction sites. He instructed officials to take timely action to resolve problems and keep projects moving according to schedule.





He also called for better coordination among departments so that different components of each project can be completed on time and opened for public use without unnecessary delays. Project progress should be reviewed regularly, while matters requiring administrative or technical intervention should be immediately brought forward for resolution, he said.





CDA reaffirms infrastructure development focus:





The CDA said it is continuing coordinated and sustainable development initiatives to improve Islamabad's infrastructure. The authority said road, bridge, underpass and other infrastructure projects are intended to improve connectivity, ease traffic movement, expand public facilities and strengthen the capital's overall urban infrastructure.





The CDA said timely completion, high construction quality and compliance with engineering standards remain key priorities as development work continues across Islamabad.







